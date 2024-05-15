Armed police descend on north London neighbourhood Stamford Hill after 'woman shot from car window'

15 May 2024, 05:26

The aftermath of the attack in Stamford Hill
The aftermath of the attack in Stamford Hill. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

Armed police were dispatched to the north London neighbourhood of Stamford Hill on Tuesday after a woman was shot.

The victim, in her 30s, was shot in the leg in the incident, which took place at 7.40pm on Tuesday near Reizel Close.

Officers have not arrested anyone yet. The condition of the woman, who was rushed to hospital, is unclear.

An eyewitness said they thought that the woman had been an innocent bystander who just happened to be caught in the middle of an armed feud between two groups.

The witness told MailOnline that people in two cars had been aiming guns at each other.

Reizel Close
Reizel Close. Picture: Google Maps

After the shooting one of the cars is said to have sped off towards Clapton Common, a park about a mile away, where another two gunshots was also heard.

The Met police said: "Police were called at about 19:40hrs on Tuesday, 14 May to reports of a shooting near Reizel Close, Stamford Hill.

"Officers, including specialist firearms officers, and London Ambulance Service attended.

"A woman in her 30s was found with a gunshot injury to her leg. She was taken to an east London hospital – we await to hear updates on her condition.

"Offices are working to establish the circumstance of this incident.

"No arrests have been made at this time. A crime scene is in place."

Local police said on Wednesday morning that road closures were in place on the A10 by Morrisons junction with Windus Rd up to junction with Lynmouth Rd N16.

"This will cause disruption to a number of bus routes and the immediate residential area," they added.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said on Tuesday night: "We were called at 7:41pm today (May 14) to reports of a shooting at Stamford Hill.

"We sent resources to the scene including ambulance crews, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer and members of our hazardous area response team (HART). We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance.

"We treated a patient at the scene before taking them to a major trauma centre as a priority."

