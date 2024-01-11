Sadio Mane, 31, breaks silence after marrying '19-year-old' Aisha Tamba in Senegal

11 January 2024, 05:43

Sadio Mane married Aisha Tamba in Senegal last weekend
Sadio Mane married Aisha Tamba in Senegal last weekend. Picture: magvision_evens_official/Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Former Liverpool striker Sadio Mane has broken his silence after he married '19-year-old' Aisha Tamba in Senegal last weekend.

Mane, who currently plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia following his departure from Bayern Munich in the summer, had been known to keep his private life private.

But last weekend, photos from his wedding Ms Tamba emerged on social media following their ceremony in Dakar, Senegal's capital.

It comes as the forward prepares to help his national team defend their title at the African Cup of Nations.

While little is known about Mane's new wife, there were conflicting reports about her age, including claims she was 26, but it is understood she is 19 years old.

Mane has now broken his silence on their wedding, laughing off any jokes about their marriage.

"Honestly, I am happy [with] the fact the president has congratulated me just as much as, well, I would say not just my team-mates," he said on Tuesday while speaking with local media.

"I think that all the people have congratulated me and wished me [luck] so I am happy and I hope that it'll be okay."

Mane was even congratulated by the Senegalese President, Macky Sall, as he met up with his Senegal team mates ahead of the AFCON tournament.

"First of all, I would like to warmly congratulate our national Nianthi, Sadio Mane, who has just got married," Sall said.

Sadio Mane is congratulated by Senegalese President Macky Sall
Sadio Mane is congratulated by Senegalese President Macky Sall. Picture: Getty

"I called him up so that we could applaud him and wish him a happy marriage," he continued.

"May God bless your home and your descendants. From now on you have another job apart from scoring goals."

Alex Chalk speaks to Andrew Marr

'Polluters must pay' towards Post Office compensation, says Justice Sec as he warns some guilty people will be acquitted
A mining substance in the area gave the pub its signature sloping walls and floor.

Crooked House pub company director steps down - as investigation into the fire continues

Katie Allan killed herself within months of being sent to young offenders institution

University student Katie Allan, 21, who killed herself in jail told by boyfriend he was 'dating other women'
Matthew Perry's death probe has concluded

Matthew Perry investigation into death concludes after Friends star was found unresponsive in hot tub
Carl-Oskar Bohlin warned that war could come to Sweden when it joins NATO

Swedes warned to 'brace for war', with Scandinavian country set to join NATO this year amid Russia tensions
Grant Shapps has warned that Britain could take further action against the Houthis

Grant Shapps warns UK could crack down harder on Iran-backed Houthis in Red Sea after warship downs drones
Extinct Great Apes

Largest great ape that ever lived ‘became extinct because of climate change’

Now, MPs and campaigners have called for the Mr Bates' honour to be re-submitted now that Ms Vennels has agreed to let go of her CBE.

Arise Sir Alan Bates? No 10 says it is 'common sense' for Horizon campaigner to be knighted - as Labour also back bid
Amy Harper

'Caring and sensitive' mum, 31, left dying for over a day after fall at home, as partner didn't call 999 for 33 hours
Reeva Steenkamp's mother has spoken out on Pistorius' release in her first TV interview since his parole was granted.

Reeva Steenkamp’s mum reveals reason she believes Oscar Pistorius shot her daughter as she speaks out on his parole

