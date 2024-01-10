James Morrison found wife Gill Catchpole hanged at their home, coroner confirms, as inquest into her death opens

The singer's partner was found dead at their Gloucestershire home. Picture: Social media

By Kieran Kelly

James Morrison found his wife hanged at their home, a coroner confirmed as an inquest into the death of Gillian Catchpole opened yesterday.

Ms Catchpole, 45, was found by the singer at the couple's home in Whitminster, Gloucestershire, on Friday morning, coroner Roland Wooderson heard.

Her death came just days after police checked in on Ms Catchpole due to "concerns about her welfare".

She had reportedly told friends that she was excited to start 2024 and relaunch her catering business.

Morrison is understood to have cancelled all of his work commitments and new music after his wife sudden death.

Ms Catchpole was found at their Gloucestershire home. Picture: Facebook

She was seen without her wedding ring last summer and had her status on Facebook set to 'single', according to MailOnline.

She was also looking for a new flat in the area, and had had a kidney transplant. She had also recently talked of her "ups, downs and heartache".

Morrison, best known for You Give Me Something, 39, had been with Ms Catchpole for over two decades.

The pair met when Morrison was just 17 and Ms Catchpole moved into his mother's home as a lodger.

His focus is now on caring for his daughters, Elsie, 15, and Ada, 5, a friend told the Sun.

"Gill was found dead on Friday at the family’s home in Whitminster," they said.

“James is devastated and is being supported by his family. He is holding it together for their girls but has asked for the family to be left alone to grieve in private.

Morrison previously said his most recent album Stronger Than You Know had been inspired by Ms Catchpole following the challenge of their daughter’s premature birth.

Ms Catchpole ran a successful cafe, called the Cotswold Sandwich Box, based in the village they lived in.

The cafe was closed on Saturday afternoon.

Ms Catchpole shared a post to social media last year buzzing with excitement for her business after having recently undergone a kidney transplant.

A local said of Ms Catchpole’s death: “The whole village is in complete shock at what has happened.

“Gill was a lovely woman and they were a beautiful family."

Her death comes after Morrison previously opened up about the pain of losing his dad, brother and nephew within three years of each other.

Speaking of his romance with Ms Catchpole in the past, the singer said he “fell in love with her the first moment I set eyes on her” just aged 17.

He said: “I didn't want to tell her that I fell in love with her the first moment I set eyes on her because I didn't know, I'd never felt in love before. So I didn't really know if it was that. So it was like a massive moment for me to even tell her that I liked her.”

Morrison first shot to fame in 2006, churning out two hit number one singles alongside Top 10 albums. He won a Brit for the Best British Male in 2007.

Those feeling distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK. In the US, call the Samaritans branch in your area or 1 (800) 273-TALK