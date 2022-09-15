Russia blasts UK's refusal to invite dignitary to Queen's funeral as 'blasphemous to her memory'

Russia is not happy that it was not invited to the Queen's funeral. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Britain's refusal to invite Russia to the late Queen's funeral is "blasphemous to her memory", the Kremlin has said in incendiary new remarks.

Only a smattering of states with dreadful relations with the UK were not invited to the service – Syria and Taliban-controlled Afghanistan among them.

It was always extremely unlikely that the Government would have invited a dignitary from Moscow given the war in Ukraine.

But Russia has lashed out as it claimed London was using Monday's funeral for the late monarch as a geopolitical tool.

The outspoken Maria Zakharova, the foreign ministry spokeswoman who has made a habit of making explosive remarks, said: "We see this British attempt to use the national tragedy, which has touched the hearts of millions of people around the world, for geopolitical purposes to settle scores with our country... as deeply immoral.

"This is particularly blasphemous towards Elizabeth II's memory."

Previously, Vladimir Putin took time out of watching his forces collapse in the east of Ukraine to offer his condolences to King Charles.

He said: "The most important events in the recent history of the United Kingdom are inextricably linked with the name of Her Majesty.

"For many decades, Elizabeth II rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the world stage."

Among those attending the funeral are US President Joe Biden, who Liz Truss is hoping to meet with privately amid an array of political challenges like the Northern Ireland protocol and a trade deal with the US.

Meetings with a raft of world leaders are expected at the Chevening country residence in Kent, though Ms Truss, who has proved to be something of a hawk on China, is not due to meet Wang Qishan, the Chinese vice-president attending the funeral in place of Xi Jinping.

The roughly 500 dignitaries arriving over the next few days for the funeral is one of the biggest diplomatic and logistic events ever in the UK.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "There won't be formal bilaterals in the way we normally recognise them.

"But we will have a significant number of world leaders, heads of state in the country. She will be meeting a small proportion of those over the weekend.

"These will be opportunities to discuss memories of Her Majesty, but in some instances it will be the first time they've met since she became Prime Minister."

Other visitors include French president Emmanuel Macron, who Liz Truss said the "jury's out" over whether he was "friend or foe".

Royal visitors include King Felipe of Spain and the Emperor of Japan, Naruhito – his first overseas visit since his accession in 2019.

Belarus, which is closely tied with Russia, and Myanmar, which is under the thumb of a military regime, were also not invited.

The seating plan is yet to be confirmed.