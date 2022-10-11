Russian troops are 'exhausted', running out of supplies and sent to their deaths by 'flawed' Putin - GCHQ chief

The aftermath of yesterday's attack in Kyiv. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Russia is 'exhausted' by the War in Ukraine and commanders are low on supplies and munitions and face a 'desperate situation,' the head of GCHQ is to say today.

Sir Jeremy Fleming, the head of GCHQ, will use the speech to highlight how Putin failed to seize Kyiv in the first days of the war and failed to make the gains he had wanted to achieve in the east, saying his decision-making is ‘flawed’.

"It's a high stakes strategy that is leading to strategic errors in judgement," Sir Jeremy will say, according to excerpts of the speech released on Monday night.

"Their gains are being reversed. The costs to Russia - in people and equipment are staggering. We know - and Russian commanders on the ground know - that their supplies and munitions are running out.

GCHQ Director Sir Jeremy Fleming will make a speech later. Picture: Alamy

"Russia's forces are exhausted. The use of prisoners to reinforce, and now the mobilisation of tens of thousands of inexperienced conscripts, speaks of a desperate situation.

The main thrust of the speech will be about China and the critical importance of western allies staying in the race for technological advantage.

The head of GCHQ will highlight a paradox that Beijing's "great strength combined with fear is driving China into actions that could represent a huge threat to us all".

Russian missile attacks yesterday morning hit 14 Ukrainian regions, including the capital Kyiv, and killed at least 14 people.

Russia said it targeted military and energy facilities. But many of the missiles smashed into civilian areas.

Ukrainian ambassador Sergey Kyslytsya said that some of his own close relatives were in danger and unable to take cover in a bomb shelter.

"The entire world has once again seen the true face of the terrorist state that kills our people," he said

Russia said it was retaliating for what it called a Ukrainian "terrorist" attack on Saturday on the huge bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhail Podolyak has called the bridge accusation "too cynical even for Russia".

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said he was "deeply shocked" by the Russian attacks.