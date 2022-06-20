Breaking News

Ryan Giggs steps down as Wales manager ahead of domestic violence trial

20 June 2022, 21:15 | Updated: 20 June 2022, 21:42

Ryan Giggs has announced he is resigning as Wales manager.
By Megan Hinton

Giggs has been on leave from his post since November 2020 and faces a domestic violence trial in Manchester on August 8.

The 48-year-old former Manchester United star is accused of controlling and coercive behaviour against his former girlfriend Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020.

Giggs is also accused of assaulting Ms Greville, causing her actual bodily harm, and of the common assault of her younger sister, Emma Greville, at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1, 2020.

Giggs said in a statement: "After much consideration, I am standing down from my position as manager of the Wales men's national team with immediate effect.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to manage my country, but it is only right that the Wales FA, the coaching staff and the players prepare for the tournament with certainty, clarification and without speculation around the position of their head coach.

"As has been well publicised, I have pleaded not guilty to the criminal accusations being heard at Manchester Crown Court.

"Whilst I am confident in our judicial process, I had hoped that the case would have been heard earlier to enable me to resume my managerial responsibilities.

"Through nobody's fault the case has been delayed.

"I do not want the country's preparations for the World Cup to be affected, destabilised or jeopardised in any way by the continued interest around this case."

He continued: "I am sad that we cannot continue this journey together because I believe that this extraordinary group will make the country proud at our first World Cup since 1958.

"I would like to thank the chief executive Noel Mooney, his predecessor Jonathan Ford, the board of the FAW, plus the many people behind the scenes who work tirelessly to help our national team and for the support they have given me during this difficult time in my personal life.

"It is my intention to resume my managerial career at a later date and I look forward to watching our national team alongside you in the stands."

The Football Association of Wales reacted to the statement with a spokesperson saying: "The FAW places on record its gratitude to Ryan Giggs for his tenure as manager of the Cymru Men's National Team and appreciates the decision he has taken, which is in the best interests of Welsh football.

"The full focus of the FAW and the Cymru Men's National Team is on the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year."

This story is being updated, more follows.

