Scottish miners to be pardoned for strike convictions after 38 years

MSPs met with former miners outside the Scottish Parliament ahead of the pardons bill debate. Picture: Alamy

By Gina Davidson

Scottish miners who were arrested during the 1980s pit strikes are to have their convictions quashed by the Scottish Parliament.

However moves by Scottish Labour to ensure that those miners who ended up sacked or blacklisted, losing earnings and pension contributions as a result, failed after SNP, Conservative and Green MSPs voted against the plan.

Former Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said the Scottish Government needed to "do right by wronged workers" but Justice Secretary Keith Brown said he would discuss the issue with the Home Secretary Priti Patel rather than offer compensation unliateraly.

Holyrood backs the Miners' Strike (Pardons) (Scotland) Bill which will see the convictions of those found guilty of breach of the peace, obstruction of the police, or a breach of bail conditions during the strike of 1984-85 wiped from the record.

The year-long strike occured as workers took action to prevent colliery closures by Margaret Thatcher's Conservative government.

In Scotland there were roughly 14,000 strikers, with around 1,400 arrested and 500 convicted. Of those 206 were sacked.

Richard Leonard said the legislation needed to deliver "real justice" by requiring ministers to carry out a review into how to compensate those receiving a pardon.

Ahead of the debate Labour MSPs met with former miners outside parliament, and Mr Leonard said: "This landmark pardon is long overdue - it is welcome, but we need real justice as well, which goes beyond mere symbolism.

"The SNP must ensure the Bill covers all those who put their livelihoods on the line and provide financial redress for those who suffered hardship."A striking miner was twice as likely to be convicted in Scotland and three times as likely to be sacked. That grave injustice must be addressed."

In the Chamber he attacked Mr Brown for refusing to offer compensation and relying on the UK government.

"This is the same UK govement which on the 20th of May he himself called "corrupt immoral and law breaking". And as recently as two days ago, the First Minister said, "this is a UK Government that has no respect for democracy".

"So why are you now telling your constituents, why are you now telling the ex miners, their wives, their partners, their mothers, their sons, their daughters to put their faith in them? But wait... the Cabinet Secretary tells us he is hoping to meet the Home Secretary. Is that the same Home Secretary, who this week is trying to force asylum seekers onto flights to Rwanda?"

Intervening, Mr Brown said he "didn't disagree on the principle of compensation it's how it's achieved" and added: "I think I was clear that I did not expect the same people in the those offices which he's mentioned to remain the same for all time.

"I think this is the most effective way to do it. But Richard Leonard talking about me making excuses and raising the temperature and the division in this debate is working against what I think we're all trying to achieve.

"I'm assuming that he thinks it's not worthwhile to approach the UK government at all? We will do that regardless of whether he comes with us or not."

Mr Leonard responded: "I'm approaching the Scottish Parliament for legislation in this area. And I have to say to the Greens, the Greens who tell us that they want Scotland to be the Scotland of Kenmure Street not of Downing Street, which side are you on in this debate?

"Why are you putting your faith in Priti Patel rather than in this Parliament? The Cabinet Secretary complains that my amendment will distract attention and focus away from any campaign that we can all take forward. I have to remind him that this is not a one party state. This is a Parliament elected by the people, we're entitled to have a different view from the government.

"He says he's already assessed the options for the payment of compensation, but saying no is not setting out options, it's government by ultimatum. The Cabinet Secretary knows it is prefectly possible and affordable for the Scottish Government to spend time over the next year to come up with s ascheme of financial redress and bring it back to parliament."

Earlier ex Fife miner Ronnie Collins said the pardons were important after a ten-year campaign, but compensation was needed for those who lost pensions. "For example Andew Watson was sacked and lost four years pension. In comparison to me, I started four months before him, my pension is roughly worth six times more than his.

"The Scottish Government could compensate the guys in Scotland. We would like to see something as well from the Mineworkers' Pension Scheme and to compensate a few hundred guys would be relatively easy. If they came together I'm sure some agreement could be forthcoming."

Andrew Watson, who was 19 when he was sacked, told LBC why he was arrested at the time of the strikes.

"I was arrested November 1984, standing alone at five in the morning on my way to the strike centre, when a convoy of working miners passed me on way to Seafield pit. I showed them the v sign with my two fingers. A police car halted and huckled me into the back and to the station where I was questioned. Four hours later I was in Dunfermline sheriff court charged with breach of the peace because of a gesture towards a miners' van.

"My P45 notice of dismissal was through my door three days later.

"It affected me at the time very badly - I felt scarred for life. The arrest and sacking occured within three days of each other. I had to rebuild my life. The prospect of being blacklisted, no jobs at the time int he mid 80s it didn't look healthy - but I managed to turn the corner and went back to the pits a few years later and spent 16 years in the pits."

He added: 'The pardon I'll take. But the 206 sacked, a lot are now not with us. the stigma of being sacked for doing nothing wrong.. some of the stories of those wrongly arrested and convicted are awful. Compensation seems the right thing to do."