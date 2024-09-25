Sean 'Diddy' Combs jokes 'they're going to arrest me' for 'crazy' parties, in resurfaced interview from 25 years ago

Sean Combs joked about being arrested for his parties 25 years ago. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Sean 'Diddy' Combs joked about how he was going to be arrested for throwing his wild parties, in an interview from 25 years ago that has recently resurfaced.

The US hip hop star and music industry mogul was arrested earlier in September and indicted on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and trafficking to engage prostitution.

He was denied bail after pleading not guilty, and is awaiting trial in jail.

Combs was known for his extravagant 'White Parties' attended by celebrities and top figures within the music and entertainment industries.

During a 1999 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Combs were asked about his parties, described as "the hottest ticket around".

"They're going to be shutting them down. They're going to probably be arresting me, doing all types of crazy things just because we want to have a good time," he said at the time, while… pic.twitter.com/eLRjBAAwrN — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 23, 2024

“They won’t even give me a permit for the parties. And they don’t want me to throw the parties no more,” Combs tells the interviewer.

“But we ain’t going to stop. We gonna keep on having fun. Bringing people together from all walks of life.

"They're going to be shutting them down.

"They're going to probably be arresting me, doing all types of crazy things just because we want to have a good time.

“Whenever you bring up a different element into people’s environment, things that broaden people’s horizons, people get intimidated."

He added: “It ain’t nothing but breaking down racial barriers, breaking down generation barriers.”

Mentioning that celebrities such as Jay-Z and actor Ron Perlman attended his parties, he adds: “It just goes on and on. People from all walks of life connecting and getting together.”

Asked how it makes him feel to know how many people want to go to his parties, he says: “I mean it’s cool. It doesn’t make me feel anyway special; it doesn’t make me feel like a bigger person.

"It just makes me feel like I know how to throw a party.”

Combs, 54, was recognised as one of the most influential figures in music before a flood of allegations that emerged over the past year turned him into an industry pariah.

He founded the label Bad Boy records, and is credited with helping turn rappers and R&B singers such as Mary J. Blige, Faith Evans, Notorious B.I.G. and Usher into stars.

Also known as P. Diddy and Puff Daddy, he was a major icon in hip-hop in the 1990s and 2000s.

Over the past year, Combs has been sued by people who say he subjected them to physical or sexual abuse.His ex-girlfriend and singer Cassie is among several women who have made claims against him.