Man seriously injured in Tel Aviv stabbing with 'terrorist' attacker, 19, shot dead by civilian

By Jacob Paul

A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing attack in Tel Aviv, Israel, one day before a ceasefire in Gaza is set to take place.

Salah Yahye, the 19-year-old attacker, was shot dead by an armed civilian during the incident on Saturday afternoon at 4.30pm local time.

Magen David Adom (MDA), the emergency service provider, said staff were treating one male victim who was taken to hospital in a conscious state.

An spokesperson MDA said he received a stab wound to his upper body, adding that he has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is in “moderate” condition.

His friend, who witnessed the attack, told local media: “My friend was stabbed right in front of me.“

"There are injuries at the scene, and at this stage, large police forces are on their way to the location.”

Another witness was at the other end of the coastal city’s Levontin Street when the attack broke out.

He told Israeli outlet Maariv: “Suddenly, there was a crazy burst of gunfire, and then someone shouted 'terror attack.'”

“We all ran into the kitchen to hide. There was hysteria and chaos; people were afraid to come out. “Someone said it was a stabbing attack, and what we heard was gunfire aimed at the terrorist.

"One of the friends said he saw two people lying on the ground. People started heading home as quickly as possible."

Police initially reported a shooting but later clarified in a statement that the "terrorist" was armed only with a knife.

They said: "Initial investigations reveal that a terrorist armed with a knife arrived at the restaurant area on Levontin Street and stabbed a civilian.

"An armed civilian nearby shot and neutralised" the attacker, they added.

It comes as Israel continued to launch strikes into Gaza on Saturday as it braces for a ceasefire set for 6.30am local time tomorrow.

The IDF said it was preparing to receive the hostages due to be released in the first phase of the ceasefire "in accordance with the set agreements".

They added tha the military "is operating to provide suitable physical and psychological support, with careful attention to every detail."

But a hardline Hamas ally in Gaza called the Al-Quds Brigades, which is affiliated with Islamic Jihad group, said the Israeli strikes could put the remaining hostages at risk.

A spokesperson for the group said the strikes "would be reason for killing their children" and warned the families of the hostages to ask the Israeli military to halt the bombardment.