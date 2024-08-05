Simone Biles 'hits out' at crowd after shock error costs Olympic medal

5 August 2024, 15:23 | Updated: 5 August 2024, 15:38

Simone Biles ends her Olympic journey with three golds and one silver.
Simone Biles ends her Olympic journey with three golds and one silver. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Simone Biles missed out on a fourth gold medal at the Paris Olympics as she fell from the balance beam on Monday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Biles missed out on the podium for the first time at Paris 2024 after she briefly lost her balance and had to step off the beam.

This saw the American superstar receive a score of just 13.100, meaning her Olympic journey ended with three golds and one silver.

Biles’ USA teammate Sunisa Lee suffered a more serious fall and, hitting out at the crowd, claimed athletes were subjected to “shushing” noises on the sidelines.

“You could feel the tension in the room. I mean, the crowd shushing us for cheering,' 21-year-old Lee said.

Read more: Adam Peaty hits out at 'bizarre' anti-doping system after loss to China

Read more: American Noah Lyles wins Olympic 100 metre gold in closest final in living memory

“We did not like that, just because it's just so silent in there. I love hearing my teammates cheer for me.”

Biles, who finished joint fifth with Lee, was also left fuming but the crowd interference, she added.

“Me and Simone were like, ‘Why are they shushing?’ Like, we're just trying to cheer.

Sunisa Lee of Team United States falls during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Balance Beam Final
Sunisa Lee of Team United States falls during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Balance Beam Final. Picture: Getty
Simone Biles of Team United States competes during the Artistic Gymnastics - Women's Balance Beam Final.
Simone Biles of Team United States competes during the Artistic Gymnastics - Women's Balance Beam Final. Picture: Getty

“But yeah, [Biles] came off and she was like, ‘I don't know why they were shushing in the middle of my routine.’”

Following her routine, Biles appeared to be seen asking her coach why the crowd had been shushing her.

“I feel like it was the pressure, the atmosphere,” Lee continued.

“It was really silent when you get up there. I could literally hear myself breathing.”

Despite her slip-up, Biles went on to win her fourth medal of the games later in the day, taking home silver in the women's floor final.

Last week, the legendary US gymnast won her second Olympic all-around crown and sixth Olympic gold medal in the women's all-around final.

Biles saw off competition from her teammate and previous Olympic all-around champion Lee to win gold.

With a points total of 59.131, Biles finished ahead of Rebeca Andrade in second and Sunisa Lee in third.

As her victory was announced, Biles embraced her teammate, with the pair parading around the arena with a USA flag.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Man in front of a monitoring screen

Wall Street tumbles as fears about slowing US economy worsen

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on stage for Global Citizen Concert 2021 NYC

'For all children': Harry and Meghan launch support network for families affected by social media

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina waves

Bangladeshi PM resigns and leaves country amid widening unrest

Head shot of man with sunglasses and riding hat

Snoop Dogg explodes on to the Olympics’ global stage

Olympics swimmer Luana Alonso removed from athletes village over claims she created an 'inappropriate environment'

Olympic swimmer Luana Alonso removed from Athletes' Village over claims she created an 'inappropriate environment'

Keir Starmer has unveiled a new 'standing army' to combat the riots

Keir Starmer's new 'standing army' of specialist police to tackle riots as he vows to 'ramp up' response

Sir Mark was quizzed on 'two-tier policing'

Met Police chief Sir Mark Rowley bizarrely grabs journalist's microphone after being quizzed on 'two-tier policing'

The icon for the video sharing TikTok app

TikTok agrees to withdraw rewards feature amid online addiction concerns

Keir Starmer slams Elon Musk claims 'civil war' is inevitable following widespread riots

Keir Starmer slams Elon Musk's claim 'civil war is inevitable' following UK riots

Trinh Van Quyet is led away

Vietnamese tycoon sentenced to 21 years for defrauding stockholders

Labour's Sarah Edwards claimed the people of Tamworth 'want their hotel back' just days before a far-right mob descended on it.

Tamworth MP highlighted migrant hotel in Parliament days before 'far-right' riot erupted

Pakistani activists, chant slogans during a protest to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people

Protesters rally against removal of semi-autonomy in Pakistan-held Kashmir

Nigeria joins Malaysia in advising citizens not to travel to UK warning of 'violence of dangerous proportions'

Four countries now warn citizens against travel to the UK amid riots and 'violence of dangerous proportions'

Hurricane Debby approaching Florida

Hurricane Debby makes landfall in northern Florida as Category 1 storm

Fires are started in the grass causing huge smoke clouds as hundreds of police and protestors clash outside a Holiday Inn Express on Manvers way, Rotherham.

Boy, 14, pensioner, 69, and two brothers among first batch of 'rioters' in court following week of chaos

Simon Robinson

Brit, 27, vanishes on holiday in Thailand after phone signal mysteriously goes dark before his flight home

Latest News

See more Latest News

A monitor shows the Nikkei 225 stock index in Tokyo

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index plunges as world markets react to US economy fears

Strictly Come Dancing announces first blind celebrity contestant as 2024 line-up revealed following misconduct row

Strictly Come Dancing announces first celebrity contestants as 2024 line-up revealed following misconduct row
The Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh's prime minister flees country as protesters storm palace - as nearly 100 killed in deadly clashes
Men run past a shopping centre which was set on fire by protesters during a rally against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Thousands storm Bangladeshi PM’s official residence

Manchester's first alcohol free bar has been forced to close

Closing time for Manchester's first alcohol-free bar due to Britain's drinking "mindset"

Four Just Stop Oil protesters arrested near Manchester Airport

Four Just Stop Oil protesters arrested in police swoop near Manchester Airport

Adam Peaty of Team Great Britain reacts after competing in the Men's 4x100m Medley Relay Final.

Adam Peaty hits out at 'bizarre' anti-doping system after loss to China

ommy Robinson has been seen relaxing at a resort while his supporters set cars on fire and attack police.

Tommy Robinson 'sunning himself on holiday in Cyprus' as far-right mobs riot in Britain

People help a man, who was injured during the anti-government protests in Bangladesh,

Internet restored in Bangladesh as protesters plan march on capital

Rescuers operate excavators to restore access on National Highway 318

More than 150 killed amid torrential rains in China

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan

Meghan opens up on suicidal thoughts in first interview with Harry since Oprah bombshell

Harry and Meghan visited Nigeria earlier this year

Prince Harry and Meghan’s next quasi-royal tour will be in Colombia - after saying Britain is ‘too dangerous’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch a performace during a visit to Cardiff Castle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal child safety fears as they announce Colombia visit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit