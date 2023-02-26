Sixth man arrested over attempted murder of senior detective John Caldwell in Northern Ireland

Police investigating the attempted murder of John Caldwell (L) have made a sixth arrest. Picture: Alamy / Getty

By Chris Samuel

Police investigating the attempted murder of an off-study police officer in Northern Ireland have made a sixth arrest.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, is in a critical condition following the attack in Omagh, Co Tyrone on Wednesday night.

People believe Mr Caldwell, 48, was shot multiple times in front of his young son at a sports centre where the detective coaches a youth football team.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said yesterday that they have arrested a man, 71, under the Terrorism Act.

The man, who is in the sixth to be be arrested in the investigation, will be questioned by detectives at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

Five other men - aged 22, 38, 43, 45 and 47 - also arrested in connection with the attempted murder remain in custody.

Earlier on Saturday, the force said they had been granted more time to question four of them.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said a Belfast court had granted an extension to the detention of four male suspects, aged 22, 38, 45 and 47, until 10pm on Tuesday.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell. Picture: Alamy

Police have said dissident republican group the New IRA is their primary line of inquiry.

It comes after events were held in Northern Ireland on Saturday to show solidarity with Mr Caldwell, and demand an end to paramilitary violence.

Police and forensics are seen at the scene of last nights shooting of a high profile PSNI officer at the Youth Sports Centre on February 23, 2023 in Omagh, Northern Ireland, February 23, 2023. Picture: Getty

His football club Beragh Swifts held a walk for the senior detective, and crowds assembled in front of the courthouse in the the main street of Omagh for a rally in solidarity with Mr Caldwell.