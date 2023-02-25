Sunak fires warning shot at Johnson as PM vows to 'get the job done' with new Brexit deal

Rishi Sunak said he's working 'all weekend' to forge a new Brexit deal. Picture: Getty

By Adam Solomons

The prime minister appeared to throw shade at Boris Johnson as he vowed to secure a new Brexit deal this weekend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A new deal to smooth out the movement of goods between mainland Britain and Northern Ireland could be signed as early as Sunday and presented to Parliament on Monday.

Johnson is leading a group of rebel Conservative MPs in favour of the proposed Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which would allow the UK government to opt out of selected aspects of the withdrawal agreement.

Leaked government legal advice states that Westminster would still be obliged to comply with the terms of the current Brexit deal, The Times reported.

Rishi Sunak suggested that the former PM may not be putting the people of Northern Ireland first.

Asked about Johnson's attempted influence, Mr Sunak told the newspaper: “I think everyone recognises and should recognise that this is not [...] about me, this is not about third parties or anyone else ... It’s about the people and communities of Northern Ireland. It’s about what’s best for them and that’s what everyone should have in the uppermost of their minds."

Boris Johnson said it would be a mistake to change the current Northern Ireland protocol. Picture: Getty

Read more: Rishi Sunak will 'agree new Brexit deal this weekend' after getting fresh concessions from Brussels

Read more: Sunak suggests MPs will be allowed to vote on his proposed post-Brexit NI protocol deal

He also said he will be working all weekend to forge a new deal with the EU.

Sunak continued: “As someone who believes in Brexit, voted for Brexit, campaigned for Brexit, I want to demonstrate that Brexit works and it works for every part of the United Kingdom.

“There’s unfinished business on Brexit and I want to get the job done.”

Tory MPs have been ordered to attend Parliament on a strict three-line whip on Monday, while Cabinet ministers are thought to be on alert for a possible conference call over the weekend.

It's also hoped that a successful deal could achieve a reopening of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Ursula von der Leyen had been set to visit Britain and meet the King. Picture: Getty

The legislature at Stormont has been closed since February 2022 as Irish republicans Sinn Fein and the conservative Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) refuse to share power over Northern Ireland.

Sunak's comments came as the Irish PM said a new Brexit agreement is "inching towards conclusion".

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the BBC a new deal on the protocol could come within days.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had been due to visit Britain to agree terms with British officials, including a meeting over afternoon tea with King Charles.

But Sunak's attempt at a charm offensive was foiled by what officials called operational reasons.

Backbench Tory MPs accused Sunak of trying to politicise the King.

Ex-business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg warned the PM against dragging the King into Brexit talks for his "own transient political imperatives".

A government source told the PA news agency: "It would be wrong to suggest the King would be involved in anything remotely political."

The DUP has also issued seven tests to win its backing for any deal.

They include addressing what the right-wing party calls the "democratic deficit" of Northern Ireland being subject to the EU Customs Union while having no say over them.