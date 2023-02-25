Sunak fires warning shot at Johnson as PM vows to 'get the job done' with new Brexit deal

25 February 2023, 20:34 | Updated: 25 February 2023, 20:49

Rishi Sunak said he's working 'all weekend' to forge a new Brexit deal
Rishi Sunak said he's working 'all weekend' to forge a new Brexit deal. Picture: Getty

By Adam Solomons

The prime minister appeared to throw shade at Boris Johnson as he vowed to secure a new Brexit deal this weekend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A new deal to smooth out the movement of goods between mainland Britain and Northern Ireland could be signed as early as Sunday and presented to Parliament on Monday.

Johnson is leading a group of rebel Conservative MPs in favour of the proposed Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which would allow the UK government to opt out of selected aspects of the withdrawal agreement.

Leaked government legal advice states that Westminster would still be obliged to comply with the terms of the current Brexit deal, The Times reported.

Rishi Sunak suggested that the former PM may not be putting the people of Northern Ireland first.

Asked about Johnson's attempted influence, Mr Sunak told the newspaper: “I think everyone recognises and should recognise that this is not [...] about me, this is not about third parties or anyone else ... It’s about the people and communities of Northern Ireland. It’s about what’s best for them and that’s what everyone should have in the uppermost of their minds."

Boris Johnson said it would be a mistake to change the current Northern Ireland protocol
Boris Johnson said it would be a mistake to change the current Northern Ireland protocol. Picture: Getty

Read more: Rishi Sunak will 'agree new Brexit deal this weekend' after getting fresh concessions from Brussels

Read more: Sunak suggests MPs will be allowed to vote on his proposed post-Brexit NI protocol deal

He also said he will be working all weekend to forge a new deal with the EU.

Sunak continued: “As someone who believes in Brexit, voted for Brexit, campaigned for Brexit, I want to demonstrate that Brexit works and it works for every part of the United Kingdom.

“There’s unfinished business on Brexit and I want to get the job done.”

Tory MPs have been ordered to attend Parliament on a strict three-line whip on Monday, while Cabinet ministers are thought to be on alert for a possible conference call over the weekend.

It's also hoped that a successful deal could achieve a reopening of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Ursula von der Leyen had been set to visit Britain and meet the King
Ursula von der Leyen had been set to visit Britain and meet the King. Picture: Getty

The legislature at Stormont has been closed since February 2022 as Irish republicans Sinn Fein and the conservative Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) refuse to share power over Northern Ireland.

Sunak's comments came as the Irish PM said a new Brexit agreement is "inching towards conclusion".

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the BBC a new deal on the protocol could come within days.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had been due to visit Britain to agree terms with British officials, including a meeting over afternoon tea with King Charles.

But Sunak's attempt at a charm offensive was foiled by what officials called operational reasons.

Backbench Tory MPs accused Sunak of trying to politicise the King.

Ex-business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg warned the PM against dragging the King into Brexit talks for his "own transient political imperatives".

A government source told the PA news agency: "It would be wrong to suggest the King would be involved in anything remotely political."

The DUP has also issued seven tests to win its backing for any deal.

They include addressing what the right-wing party calls the "democratic deficit" of Northern Ireland being subject to the EU Customs Union while having no say over them.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Ukrainian military fires from a multiple-rocket launcher at Russian positions in the Kharkiv area on Saturday February 25 2023

Zelensky seeks more sanctions as fighting in Ukraine grinds on

Zelensky meets EU leaders

EU agrees new sanctions to target people accused of backing Russian war effort

Scott Adams and Dilbert

Publishers across US drop Dilbert cartoon after ‘racist’ comments by creator

A man waves Russian flags as he attends a demonstration supporting a so-called ‘Manifesto for Peace’ in Berlin

Thousands join Berlin rally calling for Ukraine peace talks

Camilla will be known as the Queen after Charles's coronation

Camilla will be known as 'Queen' after coronation as Consort title is 'cumbersome'

A knife was reportedly found by police on Gladdis Road, Bournemouth

Boy, 13, charged with attempted murder after stabbing of 14-year-old boy

Two bodies were recovered from the river

Police find two bodies in Clyde after day-long search for capsized tugboat

A man in his 20s has died and two other people were injured after a car left the road and went into a river in Bristol.

Man in his 20s dies and two others treated for injuries after car goes into River Avon in Bristol

Men ride a motorcycle past destroyed buildings in Samandag, southern Turkey

Turkey launches investigation into 612 people after earthquake

A body has been found in the search for Laurel Aldridge, the missing sister-in-law of actor Mackenzie Crook, Sussex police have confirmed.

'We are broken': Family share tribute as body found in search for The Office star's missing sister-in-law

Australia’s treasurer Jim Chalmers, left, meets Indian finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the sidelines of the G20 financial conclave on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India

G20 meeting in India ends without consensus on Ukraine war

Peter Faulding (L) who assisted police in the search for Nicola Bulley has reportedly been struck from the National Crime Agency’s experts list.

Specialist divers who assisted search for Nicola Bulley 'removed from National Crime Agency list of experts'

A man has his photo taken by an electoral worker before voting during the presidential elections in Yola, Nigeria

Voting in Nigeria’s crucial election starts late amid cash shortage

Events are being held in Northern Ireland to show solidarity with an off-duty police officer who is in critical condition after being shot Wednesday night.

Community comes together for senior detective critical after 'barbaric' gun attack in Northern Ireland

Slovak filmmaker Juraj Jakubisko

Slovak film director Juraj Jakubisko dies at 84

The production company behind the film Rust has agreed to pay a fine of $100,000 to an occupational health and safety bureau following the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins (left).

Rust production company to pay $100k fine over Halyna Hutchins shooting

Latest News

See more Latest News

A man casts his vote during the presidential elections in Agulu, Nigeria

Nigeria to choose president amid national bank note crisis

Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko will pay a state visit to China next week, amid concern from Ukraine that Belarus could become more involved in the war as an ally of Russia.

Belarusian leader and Putin ally Alexander Lukashenko to visit China next week

A man walks past the entrance of the headquarters of FESPACO (Pan-African Film and Television Festival) in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso

Africa’s largest film festival offers hope in Burkina Faso

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he plans to meet with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to discuss Beijing’s calls for peace talks to end the war in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy plans to meet Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to discuss peace plan

Activist Erin Brockovich speaks during a town hall meeting at East Palestine High School concerning the February 3 Norfolk Southern freight train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio

Erin Brockovich warns Ohio town of dangers after fiery train derailment

A small earthquake has been recorded in South Wales just before midnight, as shocked locals described houses and walls in the area shaking.

Wales earthquake felt 100 miles away in Birmingham as terrified locals describe shaking walls and houses
St Louis Zoo’s Andean bear named Ben

Bear escapes from zoo enclosure for second time

Television remote control

Warner Bros Discovery sues Paramount over South Park deal

First Lady of the United States Jill Biden speaks as she meets Kenyan women leaders at the US ambassador’s residence in Nairobi, Kenya

Biden ready to run for a second term, US first lady says

Several men have been targeted on the Grindr app

Grindr robbery police hunting for suspects who drugged and mugged men on gay hook up app make arrest

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Paul Brand and Boris Johnson

‘He needs to pipe down’: caller criticises Boris Johnson for being an ‘embarrassment’

Shelagh Fogarty Ukraine war stories remind listener of holocaust stories of his father.

'He told the same stories': Ukrainian refugees' stories ‘resonate’ with son of Holocaust survivors
Daniel Barnett

My 17% mobile phone bill increase – is it legal? LBC's Daniel Barnett explains

Anna Taylor sheds light on UK food insecurity

UK must be serious about securing food resilience, says Food Foundation director

james

James O'Brien takes aim at Boris Johnson's shift from 'parrot of Kremlin propaganda' to Ukraine supporter
Nick Ferrari's Five Pledges

From banning regional mayors to taxing the Welsh Nick Ferrari's five pledges if he were PM

Nick Ferarri bans listener who defends Putin

'You're banned, stop listening now!': Nick Ferrari bans Putin supporting caller from his show
Shelagh

'Immoral philosophy': Caller reveals moral philosophy professor had affairs with students

Shelagh Fogarty

Caller blames 'lying' politicians for loss of faith in democracy, after Keir Starmer revealed five missions
James

James O’Brien in hysterics as Brexit-voting farmer forced to admit EU is better off

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit