Sunak suggests MPs will be allowed to vote on his proposed post-Brexit NI protocol deal

22 February 2023, 13:13

Sunak and Starmer went head-to-head in PMQs
Sunak and Starmer went head-to-head in PMQs. Picture: Parliament TV

By Emma Soteriou

Rishi Sunak has suggested MPs will be allowed to vote on his proposed post-Brexit deal in Northern Ireland.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking during Wednesday's PMQs, Mr Sunak said MPs would be able to have their say as intensive talks continue.

Challenged by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, the PM said: “Of course parliament will express its view but what is crucial here is that this is not about his desire to play political games in this House with this situation.

"This is about what is best for the people and communities of Northern Ireland and that is what I will keep fighting for."

Sir Keir noted: "Well, I take it from that that this House will get a vote and I look forward to that vote in due course."

But the move will risk a showdown with Eurosceptics on the Tory benches.

Sir Keir accused Mr Sunak of “pulling the wool over the eyes” of Tory Brexiteers by refusing to say a compromise deal would mean some EU laws will be left in place in Northern Ireland.

Read more: Rishi Sunak warned ministers could quit over Northern Ireland deal after Johnson and Braverman pile pressure on PM

Read more: 'Game on': Sinn Fein President hails 'significant progress' after Northern Ireland protocol talks with Sunak

It comes after Mr Sunak was warned ministers would be willing to quit over his deal.

Former PM Mr Johnson piled pressure on him, saying it would be a "great mistake" to drop the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill in favour of a new Brexit deal.

Meanwhile, current Home Secretary Suella Braverman described the current Northern Ireland Protocol as one of the "biggest tools" the UK has in negotiating with the EU.

Mr Sunak vowed on Wednesday to be "resolute" in defending Northern Ireland, telling MPs he was a "Conservative, a Brexiteer and a unionist", and any agreement over changes to the protocol must tick those boxes.

Questioning the PM, Sir Keir said: "The Labour Party is proud to be the party of the Good Friday Agreement and peace and prosperity in Northern Ireland. We welcome attempts to make the protocol work more effectively.

"Does the Prime Minister agree with me that it has been poorly implemented and that the basis for any deal must be removing unnecessary checks on goods?"

Mr Sunak said: "As he knows, we are still in active discussions with the European Union, but he should know that I am a Conservative, a Brexiter and a unionist, and any agreement that we reach needs to tick all three boxes.

"It needs to ensure sovereignty for Northern Ireland, it needs to safeguard Northern Ireland's place in our union, and it needs to find practical solutions to the problems faced by people and businesses.

"I will be resolute in fighting for what is best for Northern Ireland and the United Kingdom."

He said intensive talks would continue "to find practical solutions to the problems faced by people and businesses".

However, Sir Keir warned that the "irreconcilables" on the Tory benches are going to "come after him".

Hitting back at the Opposition leader, Mr Sunak said: "We need to keep going to actually secure an acceptable agreement, but for the honourable gentleman to be talking about a deal that he hasn't even seen, that we are still negotiating, that isn't finalised...

"And it's his usual position when it comes to the European Union, it's give the EU a blank cheque and agree to anything they offer. It's not a strategy, that's surrender."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

US President Joe Biden has said Vladimir Putin made a "big mistake" by announcing he would suspend Russia's participation in the last remaining nuclear arms treaty between the two countries.

Putin made ‘big mistake’ in suspending last nuclear arms treaty between the two countries, Joe Biden says

Protestors hold a sign asking US President Joe Biden to send fighter jets to the Ukraine as he leaves his hotel for the Polish Presidential Palace

Biden calls Putin’s suspension of US arms treaty a ‘big mistake’

A high school student has stabbed their teacher to death in a school in southwestern France on Wednesday.

Teacher stabbed to death by pupil 'possessed by the devil' in classroom in France

A serial killer-obsessed woman who stabbed her on-off boyfriend to death has been jailed for life

Serial killer-obsessed woman, 27, jailed for life after stabbing her on-off boyfriend to death

People work on a damaged building in Mananjary district, Madagascar

Four dead as weakened Cyclone Freddy batters Madagascar

The daughter of Malcolm X, has announced she is suing several agencies after accusing them of fraudulently concealing evidence related to the civil rights leader's assassination.

Malcolm X’s family plan to sue FBI, CIA and New York police force over his assassination

A cider maker has been left furious after one of its drinks was banned by the UK's alcohol industry regulator because its name and logo is "too sexual"

Brewer's fury after cider featuring mermaid on logo banned for being "too sexual"

HSBC is closing over 100 branches

HSBC pushes ahead with plans to shut over 100 branches despite jump in profits - is yours on the list?

Aldi has become the latest supermarket to ration the purchase of vegetables

Veg rationing worsens: Aldi becomes third supermarket to impose limit on tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers

Russian politicians attend a session at the State Duma

Russian politicians endorse suspension of nuclear pact with US

An injured Palestinian is moved during clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Nablus

Palestinians: 10 killed and more than 100 hurt in Israeli army raid in West Bank

Tube drivers will strike on Budget day, Aslef union has announced

Tube drivers to strike on Budget day of March 15, Aslef union announces

A giant metal ball, around 1.5 metres in diameter, has appeared on a beach in Japan, astounding officials, residents and online spectators.

Spy balloon or UFO? Authorities baffled after giant metal ball washes up on Japanese beach

A child looks through the entrance of a private Catholic school after a teacher was stabbed to death

Teacher stabbed to death by secondary school pupil in France

Nicola Bulley (l) and with partner Paul Anstell (top r) who was found after three weeks in a river (bottom r)

Watchdog launches inquiry into police visit to Nicola Bulley as inquest hears she was 'identified by dental records'

Lancashire Police 'refused extra help' in search for Nicola Bulley during their search for the missing mum.

Lancashire police 'refused extra help' during 23 day search for Nicola Bulley

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, right, welcomes the Chinese Communist Party’s foreign policy chief Wang Yi for their talks in Moscow

Russia and China show off ties amid manoeuvring over Ukraine

The sexual assault took place in New Street Station toilets last March

Man who self-identified as woman jailed after sexual assault in female toilets at Birmingham train station
WizzAir and Ryanair were among some of the worst airlines, according to UK passengers surveyed by Which?

Worst short-haul airlines revealed by Which? - read the full list

President Joe Biden delivers a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Warsaw

Biden to meet eastern flank Nato leaders amid Russia worries

M4 Smart Motorway Langley

'Death Trap' Smart motorway outage lasts for two hours after national crash of systems

Shamima Begum has lost a legal challenge over the decision to deprive her of her British citizenship

ISIS bride Shamima Begum will not return to UK after losing bid to have British citizenship returned
Migrants play basketball on the deck of Spanish NGO Open Arms lifeguard ship as they wait to get off the ship after docking at Messina port, in Sicily, Italy, in September

Nearly one million asylum requests made in the EU in 2022

£70,000 of clothes were stolen in the raid

Celeb fashion designer Claire Mischevani tells of terror after robbers steal £70,000 of clothes in raid
Investigators at the site where New Zealander Nicholas Peter Stacey was shot by robbers in Makati, Philippines

Manhunt launched in Philippines after New Zealand tourist shot dead in robbery

Shamima Begum is due to find out whether she has won an appeal against the decision to remove her British citizenship

Shamima Begum to find out if she will be allowed back in the UK

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'brien brands Johnson 'a bare faced liar' after Brexit comments

James O'Brien brands Boris Johnson 'a bare faced liar' after NI protocol remarks

MP calls for age limit on family event hosted by trans artist with 'nappy fetish'

'It's not okay to play out sexual fetish': MP calls for age limit on family event hosted by trans artist with 'nappy fetish'
The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'You can hold me to it!': Minister pledges to end homelessness among armed forces veterans this year
Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick says Tory NI protocol row is 'dangerous and embarrassing'

Kate Forbes faces backlash

'Are we intolerant of people with religious beliefs?' Shelagh Fogarty asks as Kate Forbes faces backlash
Andrew Marr has said that Rishi Sunak's decision on the Northern Ireland Protocol will either "split his party" if he sides with the EU or infuriate the bloc if he sides with unionists.

Andrew Marr: Stuck Sunak will either infuriate EU or split party over Northern Ireland

James O'brien slams Tory MPs who have got everything they wanted and 'wrecked' it all

James O'Brien slams Tory MPs for 'compromising' Northern Ireland's prospects with Protocol Bill
Citizens Advice boss says 'something needs to change'

Citizens Advice boss says 'something needs to change' in private rental sector

Caller said woman was 'absolutely right' to ask child to move on plane

'This is a rules based society': Caller slams 'entitled parent' who asked passenger to swap seats with her kid
Shelagh

Ex-Lancashire policeman slates 'so-called experts' for hindering Nicola Bulley case

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit