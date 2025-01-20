Southport killer referred to counter-extremism programme THREE times

20 January 2025, 17:35 | Updated: 20 January 2025, 17:39

Axel Rudakubana was referred to the government's counter-terrorism Prevent programme several times
Axel Rudakubana was referred to the government's counter-terrorism Prevent programme several times. Picture: PA Wire/Alamy

By Will Conroy

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana was referred to the government's counter-terrorism Prevent programme three times before the attack last year, according to reports.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rudakubana, 18, pleaded guilty at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday to murdering three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport in July 2024.

He also pleaded guilty to the attempted murders of eight children and two adults, producing a biological toxin, ricin, and the possession of an al-Qaeda training manual - a terror offence.

A mugshot of attacker Axel Rudakubana was released by police after his guilty pleas
A mugshot of attacker Axel Rudakubana was released by police after his guilty pleas. Picture: Merseyside Police

Despite this, his case has never been treated as terror-related by police as he did not appear to follow an ideology and instead appeared to be motivated by an interest in extreme violence.

Rudakubana had previously been referred to Prevent several times over his general obsession with violence and, on one occasion, was referred over his potential interest in the killing of children in a school massacre, it is understood.

His behaviour was assessed by the programme as potentially concerning but he was deemed not to be motivated by a terrorist ideology or pose a terrorist danger and was therefore not considered suitable for the counter-radicalisation scheme.

After he pleaded guilty on Monday, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) described him as a "young man with a sickening and sustained interest in death and violence" and said he had shown no signs of remorse.

(L-R) Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine and Bebe King were killed
Rudakubana pleaded guilty to the murders of (L-R) Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine and Bebe King. Picture: PA

He was first referred to the scheme in 2019 when he was 13 before a further two referrals were made in 2021.

Following one of the referrals, it was recommended that Rudakubana be referred to other services but it is unknown whether this happened.

Multiple sources confirmed Rudakubana’s referral to Prevent.

Read more: Attacker admits murdering three girls in knife rampage at Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport

Read more: Southport killer attacked pupils with hockey stick aged 13 after being expelled for carrying knife

Rudakubana refused to speak in court when addressed and refused to stand
Rudakubana refused to speak in court when addressed and refused to stand. Picture: Alamy
A prison van brings Axel Rudakubana to court
A prison van brings Axel Rudakubana to court. Picture: Alamy

Prevent is the official national programme to identify those feared to be falling for terrorist ideologies and turn them away from carrying out violence.

Children and adults referred to the scheme are assessed and, if they are deemed to pose sufficient risk, work is done to reduce that danger.

Following the stabbings and Rudakubana’s arrest, an emergency review of how Prevent dealt with him was ordered.

It found the Prevent policies at the time, covering the criteria needed to accept someone on the scheme for de-radicalisation work, were correctly followed.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump holds the Bible during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the US Ca

Donald Trump becomes 47th president of United States

Attendees cheer as President Donald Trump speaks after taking the oath of office during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington

Key takeaways from US President Donald Trump’s inaugural address

Breaking
Breaking News

Home Secretary announces public inquiry into Southport stabbings, after Axel Rudakubana admits murders

MLK Day Parade

MLK Day kicks off at Atlanta congregation with daughter’s warning

Donald Trump has said he was "saved by God to make America great again"

Donald Trump insists he was 'saved by God to make America great again' as he delivers inaugural address

US-POLITICS-TRUMP-INAUGURATION

Trump to declare border emergency, bring back 'free speech' and only recognise two genders ahead of day one orders

South Africa Dead Miners

Mining ringleader escaped during S Africa disaster ‘with help from officers’

President Joe Biden (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

Minutes before he leaves office, Biden pardons his siblings and their spouses

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it

Trump Inauguration

In Pictures: Donald Trump sworn in as 47th president at US Capitol

President-elect Donald Trump gestures as he walks with his wife Melania

Trump returning to power after unprecedented comeback

Trump Inauguration

In Pictures: Donald Trump’s return to the White House

France Macron Army

Wake up and spend more on defence, Macron tells Europe

Albanian gangs offering £10k bounties on TikTok following raids on rivals' cannabis stash

Albanian gangsters offering £10k bounty on TikTok after groups raid rivals' drug stashes

Donald Trump will declare an emergency at the US-Mexico border as one of a host of executive orders on Monday

What will Donald Trump do on day one after being sworn in as President?

c

Southport knifeman's ricin 'killed my cat', neighbour of Axel Rudakubana claims

Latest News

See more Latest News

Protest over the killing

Indian police volunteer jailed for life over rape and killing of trainee doctor

Axel Rudakubana, 18, pleaded guilty on the first day of his trial today to murdering three young girls

Southport killer 'attacked pupils with hockey stick' aged 13 after being expelled for carrying knife
Cecilia Sala is greeted by Giorgia Meloni

Journalist released in Iran ‘expected to be held longer’ and praises Musk role

A "weather bomb" is set to bring strong winds, heavy rain and some snow when it reaches the UK later this week

Exact date 'weather bomb' set to batter parts of UK with 80mph wind and rain - bringing 'danger to life' from flying debris
Imogen was in the Piazza del Duomo to watch the midnight firework display

British teenager, 19, suffers horrifying 'mass sexual assault' during 'nightmare' trip to Italy
Moment police catch smuggler with 18 guns and 230 rounds of ammunition wedged into BMW bumper

Moment arms smuggler caught with 18 loaded guns and 230 rounds of ammunition wedged into BMW bumper
Dr Anthony Fauci

Anthony Fauci among final pardons as Biden moves against potential retribution

The body of Kevin Coates has been found a week after going missing

Family 'absolutely heartbroken' after 'much-loved' dad's body found in woods week after going missing - as four arrested
United Nations Chief of Mission in Cyprus Colin Stewart stands between Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides

Leaders in ethnically divided Cyprus fail to reach deal on new crossing points

Joe Biden issued his anticipated preemptive pardons just hours before leaving office

Biden pardons Fauci, Liz Cheney, Mark Milley and members of January 6 committee to protect them from Trump

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince of Wales meeting US President Elect, Donald Trump in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence in Paris, France. A double cancer diagnosis for the King and the Princess of Wales marked a difficult, challenging 2024 for the royals.

Senior royals poised to visit Trump in bid to renew UK-US ‘special relationship’

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh has been pictured ahead of her 60th birthday on Monday.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, marks turning 60 with release of candid new portrait

Meghan Markle

Meghan's staff 'needed therapy and extended breaks' after working with her, with workers 'thrown to the wolves'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News