Knife attacker admits murdering three girls at Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport

By Asher McShane

A man accused of killing three girls in a knife attack at a dance class in Southport has pleaded guilty to their murders.

Axel Rudakubana, 18, pleaded guilty on the first day of his trial at Liverpool Crown Court to murdering Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven.

He entered guilty pleas via an intermediary and refused to speak in court or stand.

The defendant wore a grey tracksuit and a surgical mask.

He did not stand when asked to by the court clerk and judge after entering court and did not reply when he was asked to confirm his name.

Stan Reiz KC, defending, approached the dock to speak to the defendant and Rudakubana nodded in response to him.

Mr Reiz confirmed there was no dispute that the defendant was Rudakubana and he could hear what was being said.

Judge Mr Justice Goose said: "And he is choosing not to speak?"

Mr Reiz said: "Yes, my lord."

He then asked for the indictment to be put to the defendant again.

Mr Justice Goose has ordered Rudakubana be sentenced on Thursday.

Rudakubana also admitted the production of a biological toxin, ricin, and possession of a document likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, namely a PDF file titled Military Studies in the Jihad against Tyrants: The Al-Qaeda Training Manual.

He also pleaded guilty to having a kitchen knife in a public place.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said earlier the whole country will be thinking of the families of three girls.

"This will be a deeply traumatic and distressing time for the families of Alice, Bebe and Elsie, the survivors, and the people of Southport and the whole country will be thinking of them."

