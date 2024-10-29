Sporting say Man Utd willing to pay €10m release clause for manager Ruben Amorim

The Portuguese club said United have 'expressed interest' in paying the release clause. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Sporting have said they have received an approach from Manchester United for their manager Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese club said United have "expressed interest" in paying the 39-year-old’s €10m (£8.3m) release clause, with his contract expiring in 2026.

The Old Trafford side sacked Erik ten Hag on Monday after a disappointing start to the season, having won just three of their opening nine Premier League matches.

Sporting said in a statement: "Manchester United FC expressed interest in hiring coach Ruben Amorim, with Sporting's board of directors referring to the terms and conditions set out in the employment contract in force between the company and the coach, specifically the respective termination clause and for the amount of €10,000,000."

Amorim led Sporting to their first Liga Portugal title in 19 years in 2021. Picture: Alamy

Amorim led Sporting to their first Liga Portugal title in 19 years in 2021 before winning his second title as manager last season.

The Lisbon club have started the new season in great form having won all nine of their league games.

The 39-year-old, who spent the majority of his club career at Benfica, is one of the most sought-after young coaches having reportedly been in the running to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of United’s Carabao Cup round of 16 tie against Leicester City on Wednesday.

Ten Hag, 54, was told on Monday morning he was sacked after two and a half years in charge following a 2-1 defeat against West Ham United on Sunday.

A series of bad results, including 3-0 home defeats to Tottenham and Liverpool, dented the side's start to the Premier League season this year.

Sunday's defeat left them 14th in the Premier League with 11 points from nine games.

Ten Hag, who spent over £600m in transfer fees during his tenure, is United's fifth manager in the 11 years since club legend Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

Ten Hag signed a three-year deal with United in 2022, taking over from the club's interim coach Ralf Rangnick after former coach and club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer departed.