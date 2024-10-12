Manchester United's dressing room 'bugged' in bizarre security breach ahead of Aston Villa clash

London, UK. 21st Sep, 2024 - Crystal Palace v Manchester United - Premier League - Selhurst Park. Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag with Assistant Managers Ruud van Credit: Mark Pain / Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Security has been tightened around Manchester United after a bug was discovered in the team's dressing room following their clash with Aston Villa.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The bizarre security breach allegedly saw Erik ten Hag recorded as he gave a team talk in the away dressing room at Aston Villa ahead of their final clash before the international break.

Ten Hag's team instructions are reported to have "clearly" been heard by the prankster in the recording, according to reports.

The prankster is said to have used a phone from China that has a setting where its microphone can be remotely activated by calling from another device, a source told The Sun.

However the source said the prankster was only "being silly" and that "nothing sinister" was intended.

The shocking breach has left Champions League side Villa under the spotlight as an investigation was launched into how the breach could occured at the heart of the club.

Hag, left, and Aston Villa's head coach Unai Emery react during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United, at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira). Picture: Alamy

It's claimed the handset was found taped out of sight in United's dressing room.

The prankster is said to have "hoodwinked" security into gaining access to the dressing room, reportedly even returning to Villa Park a week later to collect the device.

The device wasn't found when United's backroom staff set up the dressing room ahead of the players' arrivals.

The prankster is said to have only called the device when he knew Ten Hag was in the dressing room and knew the away side would be there going through their pre-match routine.

The source told The Sun: “Serious questions will be asked as to how this was allowed to happen. Fortunately, there was nothing sinister to this incident.

“It was just a prankster, who’s actually a United fan, being silly and wanting to hear what was said inside those four walls.

Read more: Devastated fiancée of ex-Sheffield Utd star George Baldock pays tribute to her 'soulmate' after his death aged 31

Read more: George Baldock 'cause of death revealed' after former Sheffield United star found dead in swimming pool

Adding: "But it will definitely be a cause for concern about how they managed to get inside a changing room at one of the Premier League’s biggest clubs just days before a match."

It comes as Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has expressed his shock and sadness at the death of his former player George Baldock who passed away at the age of 31.

Baldock, a former Sheffield United defender, was found dead in a swimming pool at his home in Athens, Greece, on Wednesday.