Huge plume of smoke billows into the sky as massive fire engulfs rooftop of flats in Staines

A huge fire broke out on the roof of the flats in Staines. Picture: Social media/X/JamiesRailTrips

By Asher McShane

A huge fire has broken out on the roof of a block of flats in Staines.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

An enormous cloud of smoke is billowing into the sky after the blaze broke out at the top of a new-build block on London road in Staines.

The fire broke out around 12:30pm on the top of the former Tothill Car Park on Elmsleigh Road, emergency services said.

Surrey Fire and Rescue service said in a statement: "We received a call this afternoon around 12.30pm to a report of a fire at the former Tothill Car Park, Elmsleigh Road, Staines-upon-Thames.

"Crews remain at the scene tackling the fire. Please can you avoid the area if possible and we ask residents to keep their windows shut."

A witness said: “Huge fire with thick black plume of smoke on roof of new build flats in Staines town centre. Hope all are safe.”

The fire broke out on a new build that was under construction. Picture: Social Media

Just heard a huge explosion outside my house - a tower block under construction down the road is now up in flames in Staines Upon Thames. Apparently the gas tanks on the roof exploded. Scary! pic.twitter.com/iUprEkkoDj — Laura Purkess (@laurapurkess) June 26, 2024

Another told LBC: “Fire on roof of high rise apartment block in Staines right now looks very bad. It’s a construction site behind the old Debenhams on Staines high street”

One X user shared a video of the billowing smoke, as they wrote: “Just heard a huge explosion outside my house - a tower block under construction down the road is now up in flames in Staines Upon Thames. Apparently the gas tanks on the roof exploded. Scary!”

Huge fire broken out in Staines town centre.



Looks to be from the rooftop of the new flats being built. pic.twitter.com/cghhs50I9y — Lewis Henderson (@Hendo_12) June 26, 2024

A third said: “Massive fire on a tower block under construction in Staines.”

One local said the "crackling was so loud and the smoke was intense!".

Witnesses have reported that the flames and smoke are visible from the Elmsleigh shopping centre.

Members of the public have been urged to avoid Staines town centre while emergency services respond to the incident.

Earlier this month Staines-upon-Thames saw another dramatic emergency services incident when a police officer rammed an escaped cow with his patrol car.

The animal sustained grazes and a large cut to the leg in the incident.

Staines-upon-Thames saw another dramatic emergency earlier this month after officers rammed an escaped cow. . Picture: Facebook/Twitter

The cow was running loose in the streets and an officer used his 4x4 vehicle to hit Beau Lucy.

The police officer involved was removed from frontline duties.

Home Secretary James Cleverley asked for a “full, urgent explanation” as to why officers used the car to ram the escaped animal, saying it seemed “unnecessarily heavy handed”.

The cow’s owner, a farmer who would only give his name as Rob, described the incident as “quite horrific” and “wrong” and said “it could have been handled so much better.”