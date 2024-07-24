Starmer and Sunak play nice in Labour leader's first Prime Minister's Questions

24 July 2024, 16:31

Starmer and Sunak focused on agreements rather than differences in the Labour leader's first PMQs
Starmer and Sunak focused on agreements rather than differences in the Labour leader's first PMQs. Picture: Alamy
Natasha Clark

By Natasha Clark

Regular PMQs-watchers hoping for a scrap would have got a rare shock when they tuned in to Keir Starmer's first outing this lunchtime.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

"I wholeheartedly agree," is not usually a phrase which gets bandied about too much, neither is "I can assure him that the opposition will support him".

But this was a different occasion for the PM's first outing, where both sides focused on areas of agreement, rather than difference.

Full to the rafters with Labour MPs forced to crane their necks to see into the chamber due to their sheer numbers, the usual roar greeted Sir Keir as he sat down to see his huge majority laid out before him for the first time.

On the Labour benches there were bright smiles and even brighter coloured outfits, and a warm sense of occasion for these keen, bright young things.

Read more: Starmer says crisis in public finances 'more severe than we first thought' in first PMQs since entering No10

Read more: Keir Starmer suspends seven rebel Labour MPs who voted to get rid of two-child benefit cap

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly Prime Ministers' Questions session on Wednesday
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly Prime Ministers' Questions session on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

And the Commons chamber had a spirit of unity and calm, collegiate, collaboration in it for the first time in many weeks.

Sunak, with the weight of the world now firmly off his shoulders, broke the ice from the start with a gentle rinsing of his own.

He wished Team GB good luck in the Olympics, though admitted: "I am probably not the first person they want to hear advice from on how to win."

A ripple of laughter echoed around the room. This was not a man about to go in for the fight.

The former PM chose not to go in for the kill - he will leave that scrapping now to his own side as they battle it out to wear his crown.

Starmer shares cordial exchanges with Sunak over Ukraine at first PMQs

Instead he chose to spend his questions pressing the PM on serious, statesmanlike issues of which there was broad cross party support built, and which was in the spirit of this new, "serious" PM, to straight bat back.

The emergency Jeremy Corbyn button didn't need to be pressed, nor an insult about Liz Truss' economic record.

Ukraine and national security dominated the session, without the sparring, jibes and insults that are usually peppered between barbs.

Both sides praised the other's leadership and commitment to Ukraine, to long-range missiles, to financial aid, and to the support of NATO and other global alliances.

If Starmer was confused at having swapped over to the Government green benches on the opposite side, he didn't seem it.

It did appear a bit harder, however, for Rishi Sunak to say the words "'prime minister".

Even the biggest government rebellion over a King's Speech since the 1950s couldn't halt Starmer's stride.

Ashworth on Labour MPs

The PM might not regret suspending a crop of his most problematic and embarrassing MPs this week, but whether the new awkward squad cause him problems in future is a question of when, not if.

Despite a few tricky questions on trans puberty blockers, a ceasefire in Gaza, and the two child benefit cap, the new PM emerged unscathed and in a position of strength as he marks nearly three weeks in power.

No winners, because there aren't any when one of them refuses to even go into battle at all.

This interim leader is already out.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Salman Rushdie

Man accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie charged with supporting terrorist group

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

Netanyahu looks to boost US support in speech to Congress

The Eiffel Tower is visible behind a blue flag that reads 'Paris 2024'

French authorities foil several plots to ‘destabilise’ the Paris Olympics

Ms Dujardin was officially suspended on Tuesday evening pending an investigation.

'She wanted to save dressage': Whistleblower defends leaking footage of Olympian Charlotte Dujardin whipping horse

The video shows police kicking a man on the ground

Shocking video shows police officer kicking man's head in Manchester Airport after 'officers punched to the ground'

Joshua Hillstead, from Maypole, Birmingham, died from complications resulting from drowning in the River Arrow on July 22

Boy, 8, drowns in River Arrow in Warwickshire

Stanton and Poole were discovered in July 2022

Prison guard who had sex with inmate in storeroom before having his baby is spared jail

Nepal Plane Crash

18 dead after plane slips off runway and crashes at Nepal airport

Airliner or Passenger plane Indigo Airbus A320 neo landing to airport next to the beach. airplane flies extremely low over the sea beach.

Airline becomes first to let women choose not to sit with men - but move gets mixed reaction

Christina Sandera and Clint Eastwood in 2018

Clint Eastwood's partner Christina Sandera died from a heart attack, death certificate reveals

The Royal Family plans to purchase two new aircraft with the extra cash.

Royal Family to receive extra £45 million of public money amid soaring Crown Estate profits

The logo for CrowdStrike and a Spirit Airlines webpage (Richard Drew/AP)

CrowdStrike blames bug that led to global tech outage

Keir Starmer on Wednesday

Starmer says crisis in public finances 'more severe than we first thought' in first PMQs since entering No10

Scene of accident at an entrance to the Angkor Thom temple (Thmey Thmey Online News via AP)

One dead and statues damaged after tree falls at Angkor temple complex in storm

Eluned Morgan is set to become the new leader of Welsh Labour and the likely first minister of Wales, after no other candidates entered the race.

Baroness Eluned Morgan set to be new Welsh First Minister and first woman to lead Wales

Hannah Ingram-Moore's company faces being struck off

Captain Tom's daughter's company faces being struck off, in latest blow to Hannah Ingram-Moore

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lionesses goalkeeper Khiara Keating was caught with 11 canisters of 'hippy crack' nitrous oxide after a crash in Manchester in June, a magistrates court heard.

England goalkeeper Khiara Keating caught with 11 canisters of 'hippy crack' nitrous oxide, court told
Travellers were evacuated as fire filled terminal 8

JFK Airport fire forces Terminal 8 to be evacuated

Police were called to Stellman Close, Hackney to reports of a stabbing

Boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal stabbing of other boy, 15, in Hackney

Ava Kris Tyson has been making videos with MrBeast since 2012.

MrBeast co-host quits amid grooming allegations

The girl's whole family died in the crash, along with a biker and pillion passenger

Man arrested over horror crash that killed motorbike couple and four family members leaving girl, 11, orphaned
Kai McKenzie had his leg bitten off by a shark - but doctors think they can reattach it

Doctors in desperate race to reattach surfer's leg after it was bitten off by shark and washed up on beach
Frogmore Cottage remains empty

Frogmore Cottage remains empty more than a year after Harry and Meghan were kicked out

Shadow of a young child swinging on a swing

Private firms accused of “obscene profiteering” as cash-strapped councils charged £1m to look after single child in care
A group of Just Stop Oil protesters were arrested outside Heathrow Airport

Nine Just Stop Oil activists arrested at Heathrow as part of a Europe-wide campaign against flights
A domestic plane with 19 people on board slipped off the runway and crashed while trying to take off.

Miracle of Nepal: Pilot is sole survivor after passenger plane crashes off runway and explodes in flames

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

George, photographed by his mother

New picture of Prince George released as future king celebrates 11th birthday

The Prince Albert memorial has been 'considered offensive'

Prince Albert Memorial branded 'offensive' as it reflects 'Victorian view of the world'

Charles and Camilla attend the King's Parade outside Pomme d'Or Hotel, Liberation Square in St Helier, Jersey

Charles and Camilla 'rushed to safety by security' after suspect 'spotted on roof' just days after Trump rally shooting

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit