Starmer and Sunak play nice in Labour leader's first Prime Minister's Questions

Starmer and Sunak focused on agreements rather than differences in the Labour leader's first PMQs. Picture: Alamy

By Natasha Clark

Regular PMQs-watchers hoping for a scrap would have got a rare shock when they tuned in to Keir Starmer's first outing this lunchtime.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

"I wholeheartedly agree," is not usually a phrase which gets bandied about too much, neither is "I can assure him that the opposition will support him".

But this was a different occasion for the PM's first outing, where both sides focused on areas of agreement, rather than difference.

Full to the rafters with Labour MPs forced to crane their necks to see into the chamber due to their sheer numbers, the usual roar greeted Sir Keir as he sat down to see his huge majority laid out before him for the first time.

On the Labour benches there were bright smiles and even brighter coloured outfits, and a warm sense of occasion for these keen, bright young things.

Read more: Starmer says crisis in public finances 'more severe than we first thought' in first PMQs since entering No10

Read more: Keir Starmer suspends seven rebel Labour MPs who voted to get rid of two-child benefit cap

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly Prime Ministers' Questions session on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

And the Commons chamber had a spirit of unity and calm, collegiate, collaboration in it for the first time in many weeks.

Sunak, with the weight of the world now firmly off his shoulders, broke the ice from the start with a gentle rinsing of his own.

He wished Team GB good luck in the Olympics, though admitted: "I am probably not the first person they want to hear advice from on how to win."

A ripple of laughter echoed around the room. This was not a man about to go in for the fight.

The former PM chose not to go in for the kill - he will leave that scrapping now to his own side as they battle it out to wear his crown.

Starmer shares cordial exchanges with Sunak over Ukraine at first PMQs

Instead he chose to spend his questions pressing the PM on serious, statesmanlike issues of which there was broad cross party support built, and which was in the spirit of this new, "serious" PM, to straight bat back.

The emergency Jeremy Corbyn button didn't need to be pressed, nor an insult about Liz Truss' economic record.

Ukraine and national security dominated the session, without the sparring, jibes and insults that are usually peppered between barbs.

Both sides praised the other's leadership and commitment to Ukraine, to long-range missiles, to financial aid, and to the support of NATO and other global alliances.

If Starmer was confused at having swapped over to the Government green benches on the opposite side, he didn't seem it.

It did appear a bit harder, however, for Rishi Sunak to say the words "'prime minister".

Even the biggest government rebellion over a King's Speech since the 1950s couldn't halt Starmer's stride.

Ashworth on Labour MPs

The PM might not regret suspending a crop of his most problematic and embarrassing MPs this week, but whether the new awkward squad cause him problems in future is a question of when, not if.

Despite a few tricky questions on trans puberty blockers, a ceasefire in Gaza, and the two child benefit cap, the new PM emerged unscathed and in a position of strength as he marks nearly three weeks in power.

No winners, because there aren't any when one of them refuses to even go into battle at all.

This interim leader is already out.