Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
Live
Storm Ciarán Live updates: 'Don't go outside' warning as gales of 100mph hit
2 November 2023, 07:47 | Updated: 2 November 2023, 08:23
Are you affected by the storm? Contact us and send us your pictures to online@lbc.co.uk
Major incidents and warnings are in place as Storm Ciarán roars in to batter the UK.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Winds of up to 100mph have been recorded and people are being told to work from home and avoid ‘outdoor activities’ in the hurricane-force winds.
Major incidents have been declared in Hampshire, the Isle of Wight and Jersey.
Hundreds of schools have been closed for the day, rail services will be impacted, and ‘danger to life’ weather alerts are in effect.
Roofs have been blown off, roads, bridges and rail lines may close and power outages are possible.
Follow the developments Live in our blog
Storm Ciarán KEY UPDATES
- Storm Ciarán hits British Isles and Channel Islands
- Major incident declared for Hampshire, the Isle of Wight, Jersey
- Hundreds of schools shut
- Commuters urged to work from home and ‘don’t go outside’ warning issued
- 102mph winds rip roofs of homes in Jersey
- 8,500 homes with no power in Cornwall
- Three-inch hailstones found in Jersey
- Supermarket shelves stripped in Jersey and Guernsey
Car swept into crashing waves in Sidmouth
“Fire Control mobilised crews from Sidmouth, Specialist Rescue Team from Exmouth and 2 Flexi Duty Officers to a report of a car that left the Esplanade at Sidmouth Seafront,” Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.
“Once in attendance, Crew confirmed that there was a vehicle that had gone off the seawall and was on the beach. This was secured by lines and unknown if there was any casualties within the vehicle as it was deemed too dangerous for crews to assess due to the weather from Storm Ciarán.. Crew requested the attendance of Coastguard.”
The owner of the vehicle was confirmed to be safe.
Roofs blown off houses in Jersey
Strong gusts in Jersey have seen the roofs of houses blown onto the street as winds of 102mph damaged people's homes.
Ferry services from Dover and Calais cancelled
P&O Ferries, one of the biggest ferry operators in the country, cancelled all its services from Dover and Calais this morning due to the storm.
"Due to Storm Ciarán, our services are suspended until further notice," it said.
"We apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience."
DFDS, another ferry operator between Dover and Calais, also cancelled all its services.
Schools closed across southern England and Jersey
Hundreds of schools across the southern counties have said they will shut entirely on Thursday or open late.
Full list of schools affected here.
Mammoth hail hit Jersey overnight
Trampoline and fallen trees block railways in South East
A trampoline blocked the line in Hastings last night as well as fallen trees.
Network Rail confirmed the trampoline was removed this morning. They are continuing to work to clear the tracks of fallen trees.
Giant hailstones struck Jersey overnight
Gusts of up to 75mph expected in Cornwall and Devon
Cladding blown off historic Teignmouth pier in Devon
Three taken to A&E as Jersey evacuates 40 from homes
“So far tonight 29 adults, 6 children and 7 pets have been relocated in hotel accommodation due to property damage. 4 people and a cat have relocated to another address and 3 people have been taken to A&E,” Jersey Police said.
“Emergency Services are still out and about dealing with incidents.”