Storm Ciarán Live updates: 'Don't go outside' warning as gales of 100mph hit

Storm Ciarán has swept across the British isles. Picture: Social Media

Major incidents and warnings are in place as Storm Ciarán roars in to batter the UK.

Winds of up to 100mph have been recorded and people are being told to work from home and avoid ‘outdoor activities’ in the hurricane-force winds.

Major incidents have been declared in Hampshire, the Isle of Wight and Jersey.

Hundreds of schools have been closed for the day, rail services will be impacted, and ‘danger to life’ weather alerts are in effect.

Roofs have been blown off, roads, bridges and rail lines may close and power outages are possible.

