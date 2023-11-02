Live

Storm Ciarán Live updates: 'Don't go outside' warning as gales of 100mph hit

2 November 2023, 07:47 | Updated: 2 November 2023, 08:23

Are you affected by the storm? Contact us and send us your pictures to online@lbc.co.uk

Storm Ciarán has swept across the British isles
Storm Ciarán has swept across the British isles. Picture: Social Media

Major incidents and warnings are in place as  Storm Ciarán roars in to batter the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Winds of up to 100mph have been recorded and people are being told to work from home and avoid ‘outdoor activities’ in the hurricane-force winds.

Major incidents have been declared in Hampshire, the Isle of Wight and Jersey.

Hundreds of schools have been closed for the day, rail services will be impacted, and ‘danger to life’ weather alerts are in effect.

Roofs have been blown off, roads, bridges and rail lines may close and power outages are possible.

Follow the developments Live in our blog

Storm Ciarán KEY UPDATES

  • Storm Ciarán hits British Isles and Channel Islands
  • Major incident declared for Hampshire, the Isle of Wight, Jersey
  • Hundreds of schools shut
  • Commuters urged to work from home and ‘don’t go outside’ warning issued
  • 102mph winds rip roofs of homes in Jersey
  • 8,500 homes with no power in Cornwall
  • Three-inch hailstones found in Jersey
  • Supermarket shelves stripped in Jersey and Guernsey

Car swept into crashing waves in Sidmouth

“Fire Control mobilised crews from Sidmouth, Specialist Rescue Team from Exmouth and 2 Flexi Duty Officers to a report of a car that left the Esplanade at Sidmouth Seafront,” Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said. 

“Once in attendance, Crew confirmed that there was a vehicle that had gone off the seawall and was on the beach. This was secured by lines and unknown if there was any casualties within the vehicle as it was deemed too dangerous for crews to assess due to the weather from Storm Ciarán.. Crew requested the attendance of Coastguard.”

The owner of the vehicle was confirmed to be safe. 

Jennifer Medlicott

Roofs blown off houses in Jersey

Strong gusts in Jersey have seen the roofs of houses blown onto the street as winds of 102mph damaged people's homes. 

Jennifer Medlicott

Ferry services from Dover and Calais cancelled

P&O Ferries, one of the biggest ferry operators in the country, cancelled all its services from Dover and Calais this morning due to the storm.

"Due to Storm Ciarán, our services are suspended until further notice," it said. 

"We apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience."

DFDS, another ferry operator between Dover and Calais, also cancelled all its services. 

Jennifer Medlicott

Schools closed across southern England and Jersey

Hundreds of schools across the southern counties have said they will shut entirely on Thursday or open late. 

Full list of schools affected here

Jennifer Medlicott

Mammoth hail hit Jersey overnight

Jennifer Medlicott

Trampoline and fallen trees block railways in South East

A trampoline blocked the line in Hastings last night as well as fallen trees. 

Network Rail confirmed the trampoline was removed this morning. They are continuing to work to clear the tracks of fallen trees. 

Jennifer Medlicott

Giant hailstones struck Jersey overnight

Jennifer Medlicott

Gusts of up to 75mph expected in Cornwall and Devon

Jennifer Medlicott

Cladding blown off historic Teignmouth pier in Devon

Asher McShane

Three taken to A&E as Jersey evacuates 40 from homes

“So far tonight 29 adults, 6 children and 7 pets have been relocated in hotel accommodation due to property damage. 4 people and a cat have relocated to another address and 3 people have been taken to A&E,” Jersey Police said. 

“Emergency Services are still out and about dealing with incidents.”

Jennifer Medlicott

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israeli armoured personnel carriers move past destroyed buildings during a ground operation in the Gaza Strip

Efforts to pause fighting gain steam as Israeli troops push towards Gaza City

A volcano erupting

Volcano eruption sends ash columns above Russian peninsula

Storm Ciaran has rolled in

Storm Ciaran batters Britain: Major incident declared and schools shut while 7,000 homes lose power as roofs blown off

Storm Ciaran has forced hundreds of school closures

Full list of school closures as Storm Ciaran rolls in with 104mph winds

North Korea Russia

North Korea likely sent missiles, ammunition and shells to Russia, Seoul says

Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden calls for humanitarian ‘pause’ in Israel-Hamas war

Posters of the missing have been torn down by police

'They've forgotten what it's like to be human': Mother of abducted Israelis blasts UK cops for tearing down posters

Australia Poisonous Mushrooms

Woman arrested three months after dinner guests died

West-Eastern Divan Orchestra

Orchestra promoting harmony amid Israel-Hamas crisis is ‘extremely important’

Ian Wilkinson is well enough to tell detectives what happened

Australian 'deadly mushroom' chef arrested over beef Wellington lunch that 'killed three family members'

Israel Palestinians Day After

Joe Biden calls for ‘pause’ in Israel-Hamas war to get ‘prisoners’ out

Storm Ciaran has rolled in

Major incident declared as Storm Ciaran batters Britain forcing school closures and travel chaos

The Trumps have denied any wrongdoing

'Leave my children alone!': Furious Donald Trump blasts judge in fraud trial as son testifies in New York

Donald Trump Jr waits to testify in New York Supreme Court

Donald Trump Jr gives evidence in father’s fraud trial

A man sits on the rubble as others wander among debris of buildings targeted by Israeli airstrikes in Jabaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip, on Wednesday

Another wave of Israeli strikes hits Gaza refugee camp

Asteroid Flyby

Nasa’s Lucy spacecraft swoops past first of 10 asteroids on journey to Jupiter

Latest News

See more Latest News

The American XL Bully dog has officially been added to the list of banned breeds (stock image)

XL Bully dogs for sale online for as little as £25 after government announces exact date breed will be banned
Bankman Fried FTX

Jury told to follow ‘pyramid of deceit’ to convict FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried

Rapper Lady Leshurr has been found not guilty of attacking her ex-girlfriend's partner

Queen's Speech rapper Lady Leshurr says her 'career is ruined' after being found not guilty of attacking ex-girlfriend's partner
Hamas official Ghazi Hamad warned more attacks are on the way

We will repeat the October 7 attack time and again until Israel is annihilated, says Hamas official Ghazi Hamad
West Midlands Police want to question Billal Hussain and Amir Khan over the mice attacks

Manhunt for second McDonald's mice attacker continues as man, 32, arrested after turning himself in
Matthew Perry was 'happy and chipper'

Matthew Perry was 'happy and chipper' before his death, Friends creators say

A British woman has been stabbed to death outside Casoli in Italy

British woman, 66, stabbed to death in Italy, as police hunt husband who 'fled the scene'

At least 320 foreign nationals passed through the border crossing today

First British nationals leave Gaza as Rafah crossing opens for first time since October 7 attacks
Calabria

Italy paying people £26,000 to move to picturesque villages in southern region - but there's a catch
Elon Musk at the summit

Elon Musk says AI is 'one of the biggest threats to humanity' as he jets in for UK summit

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The two-day summit on artificial intelligence is being attended by world leaders

King Charles warns AI risks need to be addressed with 'urgency, unity and collective strength' in surprise summit speech
Steve Coogan has said that royal fans are 'flag waving... idiots'

Steve Coogan says most royal fans are 'flag-waving idiots' as he denounces 'problematic' Windsors
The royal pair appeared on the show for a second time this year.

Harry and Meghan mocked as ‘work-shy grifters’ who make $250,000 Instagram posts in Family Guy savage takedown

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 01/11 | Watch again

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named
Shelagh and caller Sam

Anti-Semitic chants and actions 'delegitimize' pro-Palestinian cause asserts this Shelagh Fogarty caller
James O'Brien on Dagestan

'It's a hatred as old as religion itself': James O'Brien analyses escalating anti-Semitism after Muslim crowd storms Dagestan airport
Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember 'international obligations'

Eminent Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember its 'international obligations'

Sajid Javid

'I don't care how terrible those attacks were!': Caller criticises Israelis for 'ethnic cleansing'
Shelagh and Ricardo Dos Santos

'It's sickening': Ricardo Dos Santos speaks to Shelagh Fogarty as two officers sacked over stop and search
The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic, writes David Buick

The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic

Carol Vorderman shocked about UK Poverty

'One million children are living in destitution': Carol Vorderman struggles to comprehend stark wealth inequality in the UK
Nick Ferrari

Grieving student criticises Israeli government for not taking 'bolder steps' toward a two-state solution

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit