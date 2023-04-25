Race to evacuate thousands of stranded Brits from Sudan as they face three day drive to safety

25 April 2023, 00:18 | Updated: 25 April 2023, 00:45

Countries are racing to get their citizens out of Sudan
Countries are racing to get their citizens out of Sudan. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Will Taylor

British citizens stranded in war-torn Sudan face a three-day drive to safety as opposing sides agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

At least 2,000 Brits are thought to still be in country after Britain managed to get its diplomats out with special forces.

A military unit also arrived in Port Sudan, on the Red Sea, to scope it out for a possible evacuation, but that is a three day drive from the chaos in the capital, Khartoum.

Brits have been told to shelter in place while a plan to get them out safely, away from the violence of the brewing civil war, is put together.

There are believed to be 71 NHS doctors in the country, as Brits complained of feeling "abandoned" after the special mission to rescue the diplomats.

Read more: British ambassador to Sudan was 'on holiday' when fierce fighting broke out between rival forces in Khartoum

Armed forces minister James Heappey told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr: "I think people will have the evacuation from Kabul very firmly in mind. That's the last time we saw this sort of event. But Kabul was very different."

Asked if it was too dangerous to use British forces to get more people out at the moment, he said: "Yes. The danger is that other than the very tight and controlled mission that we did Saturday into Sunday to extract the diplomats over which we had a very tight degree of control.

Sudan has been plunged into conflict
Sudan has been plunged into conflict. Picture: Alamy

"Beyond that, we would effectively be inserting foreign troops, not just us there'll be other countries that would want to do it, into the parts of Khartoum that has been the most hotly fought over."

Rishi Sunak held a Cobra meeting on Monday but there was no publicly published plan to get people out.

The Royal Navy's RFA Cardigan Bay and HMS Lancaster could be sent to the coast to help with any evacuation. The former ship is in Bahrain, while HMS Lancaster in India.

Read more: Sudan factions agree 72-hour ceasefire as UK scrambles to get Brits out of deadly conflict

They could be used to add to the flights out of Sudan, where at least 400 people have died.

But Andrew Mitchell, a foreign office minister, warned Brits to stay sheltered until they hear otherwise.

"Our strong advice to British citizens is to stay indoors. It's extremely dangerous out on the streets of Khartoum.

"If they wish to move because they have better information on the ground than we do in the Foreign Office then they may do so, but they do so at their own risk."

Foreign governments are scrambling to get their citizens out
Foreign governments are scrambling to get their citizens out. Picture: Alamy

The danger was highlighted when a French special forces soldier was gravely "ill" after being shot during a rescue mission.

Sudan faces being torn apart in a fresh conflict, this time between the Sudanese Armed Forces and a massive, powerful militia called the Rapid Support Forces.

Deployed previously in the highly controversial Darfur conflict, and with ties to Russia and its notorious Wagner mercenary group, the RSF is fighting to avoid being absorbed into the regular military.

However, on Monday, US secretary of state Antony Blinken announced both sides had agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire.

There were questions about why the British ambassador, Giles Lever, was not in the country when the violence broke out.

He told the Mail at his London home that he had been working 20-hour days to help stranded Brits and denied the embassy had just been abandoned.

Sudan has descended into civil war
Sudan has descended into civil war. Picture: Alamy

"I came back here for a scheduled holiday at Easter and have been unable to return. I had been working solidly on the problems in Sudan for three months before I left," he said.

"I hadn’t seen my wife at Christmas and my holiday was approved by my boss. But I cannot get back there.

"But it is incorrect to say that the embassy had been abandoned. There was a very senior diplomat, my deputy, in charge while I took leave."

Diplomats were taken out of the danger by a crack group of SAS, Royal Marines and RAF operators late on Saturday.

But there is still no clear strategy for getting thousands of UK passport holders out.

Armed Forces Minister on complexities of evacuation plans

There are reports of some rogue fighters raiding people's homes at random.

A British citizen, William, told the BBC he had to leave Khartoum on a bus his employer arranged because "we've had absolutely nothing but nonsense from the Government".

Iman Abugarga said she felt absolutely abandoned by ministers.

Writer Roman Ahmed said: "If there is no plan to get me out, please say why? We have received no information as to our evacuation.

"I am only alive by the grace of God and the strength of my family members. But we are terrified to a point where we have gone numb.

"As a British national, I haven’t heard anything from the British embassy. This has been the most harrowing experience of my life. I need to understand why we are still here."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Caroline's killer is serving a 27-year jail term for her murder

Caroline Crouch's killer sent love letters by twisted fans as prison guards baffled by bags of mail

The accused deny murder

TikTok star, 23, 'rammed mother's young lover off the road after he threatened to expose affair with sex tape'

Dramatic footage shows the moment officers from the Met's Flying Squad swooped on a group trying to steal a valuable watch.

Moment robbers who attempted to steal £2,000 watch caught by Flying Squad officers

The British ambassador to Sudan was "on holiday" when fierce fighting broke out between the Sudanese army and a rival paramilitary group in the capital Khartoum.

British ambassador to Sudan was 'on holiday' when fierce fighting broke out between rival forces in Khartoum

A lamb was found in a car on the M74 motorway

Lamb and '£10,000 heroin and cocaine haul' found during police raid of car on the M74

Boris Johnson was said to have been distraught when he saw the vote come in

'Holy c*** - we've got no plan, what will we do?': Shocked Boris's reaction to Brexit vote revealed

Andrew Marr has said it's very hard to see how the British Government can get UK nationals stuck in war-torn Sudan out of the country safely, as the Government assesses evacuation options.

Andrew Marr: It's very hard to see how the Government can get Brits trapped in war-torn Sudan out safely

Tucker Carlson has left Fox News

Controversial right-wing firebrand Tucker Carlson leaves Fox News in shock announcement after $787m settlement

Tucker Carlson in a Fox News Channel studio in March 2017 in New York

Fox News ‘agrees to part ways’ with Tucker Carlson

Exclusive
The climate crisis should have been taken into consideration, Decker told LBC

Activist jailed for scaling Dartford Bridge slams sentence saying climate crisis 'should've been taken into account'

The Edge, Bono and Adam Clayton of U2

U2 creating new concert experience at high-tech, globe-shaped venue in Las Vegas

Only Fools and Horses star Patrick Murray has revealed his cancer has returned

Only Fools and Horses star Patrick Murray reveals cancer has returned and spread a year after getting all-clear

Kate Middleton shared her disbelief over how her youngest son has already turned five.

‘I can’t believe Louis is five!’: Kate confesses time is flying as her youngest son turns five years old

Kim Potter

Minnesota officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright freed

Former GMP officer PC Adnan Ali has been found guilty of sexual assault

Ex-police officer guilty of five counts of sexual assault on cadets, as alarm raised after 'inappropriate behaviour' with boy
The Proclaimers' hit song I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) has been from King Charles' Coronation official playlist over the duo's "anti-royal" views.

Proclaimers hit removed from coronation playlist over duo's 'anti-royal' views

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prezzo announced closures and probable redundancies in a cost-cutting measure today

Prezzo to close 46 restaurants which are making a loss - is your local branch set for the chop?
The three students were killed in a horror car crash

Three students killed in horror crash in Warwickshire as school headteacher pays tribute

A lorry was left hanging precariously off a bridge above the A14 after the HGV crashed into a barrier on the M1 in Leicestershire.

Miles of congestion on M1 after crash left lorry hanging precariously off bridge above A14

King Charles alongside diamond jubilee coach

Royal traditions King Charles will break on Coronation day

Germany Climate Protests

Climate protesters attempt to halt traffic in Berlin

Metropolitan Police on a mission in Central London.

Met Police officer to appear in court accused of using position to contact witness in his own assault case
Russia Ukraine War

Russian authorities say Ukrainian drone strike on Sevastopol repelled

Citizens are being evacuated from Sudan

Sudan factions agree 72-hour ceasefire as UK scrambles to get Brits out of deadly conflict

Darya Trepova

Moscow court rejects appeal from cafe bombing suspect

The account was mistakenly given a gold tick before shortly being suspended afterwards.

Twitter gives $1,000-a-month gold tick to random user who changed handle to DisneyJuniorUK

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle 'is not skipping Coronation because of racism row' and has 'moved on', as she slams 'ridiculous circus'
The Prince and Princess of Wales with their children at Buckingham Palace

Prince William and Kate Middleton children: Titles, ages and number in line to the throne

Prince Harry and King Charles in black suits with ties

Prince Harry's coronation day role revealed as expert claims there's 'little room for sentiment'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf is meeting Rishi Sunak on Monday night

Humza Yousaf arrives in Westminster to meet Rishi Sunak with a growing weight on his shoulders
JRM

'Democracy is in danger': Security expert Edward Lucas stresses significance of Jacob Rees-Mogg blacklist
Sangita shocked by Abbott's letter to the Observer

'She should know better’: Journalist Ash Sarkar shocked by Diane Abbott’s comments

Editor of the Effective Govt Forum Tim Knox disagrees with the former head of the Civil Service Bob Kerslake.

The 'toxic legacy' of Dominic Raab's departure: Debate over effect of Deputy PM's departure on Civil Service
Sangita Myska soliloquizes on Stephen Lawrence's death.

'Equivalent to a modern day lynching': Sangita Myska soliloquizes on Stephen Lawrence's death
Just Stop Oil says jailing of protesters is "disgusting"

'They're political prisoners': Just Stop Oil spokesperson brands the jailing of activists 'disgusting'
Labour MP Andrew Gwynne tells Andrew Castle that a Labour government under Kier Starmer will be one of 'real integrity'.

Labour MP says government under Keir Starmer will be one of 'real integrity'

James O'Brien and Andrew Marr discuss Raab's resignation

"He was halfway out the window himself and then pushed": Andrew Marr and James O’Brien debate Raab’s resignation
'A good day for British democracy': James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab following his resignation

'A good day for British democracy': James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab following his resignation
Veteran’s Minister expects to end ex-armed forces homeless by January

Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer pledges to end ex-forces homelessness by 2024

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit