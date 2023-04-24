Seventy NHS doctors trapped in Sudan and stranded Brits 'forced to kill pets' after SAS just rescue diplomats

Citizens are being evacuated from Sudan
Citizens are being evacuated from Sudan. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

More than 70 NHS doctors are trapped in Sudan as stranded Brits are forced to 'kill pets' after the SAS just rescued diplomats.

At least 4,000 British citizens remain in Sudan despite British special forces carrying out a dramatic night-time rescue of British diplomats and their families over the weekend.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said 1,200 military personnel took part in the mission but some have criticised the quick rescue of diplomats while citizens were left behind.

Among those left to fend for themselves are several NHS medics.

The Sudanese Junior Doctors Association UK (SJDA-UK) said 71 Sudanese NHS doctors were currently trapped in Sudan "because of the ongoing conflict".

"We are concerned for their safety and the safety of their spouses and children," it tweeted.

Around half of the doctors are believed to be British nationals.

Some said they felt "abandoned" amid the deadly street fighting and a shortage of food, water and electricity, with others allegedly forced to kill their own pets to save the animals from starving.

NickFerrari blasts the Civil Service as Brits stuck in Sudan

Alicia Kearns, Conservative MP and Chairwoman of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, said: "We have to think about the context in which British citizens find themselves which will be absolute abject fear.

"There is very little water left, there is very little food. 

"I'm even hearing stories of people killing their pets because they are worried they are going to starve. People are terrified.

"And across the world, there are very limited evacuations going on because of the complexities on the ground."

More than 400 people have died and thousands hurt in a bloody conflict between the Sudanese army and a powerful paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The official advice continues to be for UK nationals to register their presence in Sudan with the Foreign Office and shelter in place.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: "I desperately hope that those still stuck in the conflict are brought to safety as soon as possible."

Without an end to the fighting, ministers are "severely limited in our ability to provide assistance to British nationals", Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

Chairing a sixth Sudan Cobra session on Sunday night to discuss the "escalation" of violence, he said the government remained "absolutely committed to supporting" Britons in the country.

Ministers are set to hold yet another emergency Cobra meeting on the Sudan crisis, as pressure grows to evacuate British nationals, with Downing Street saying "all avenues" are being explored.

The prospect of airlifting large numbers of people out of Sudan has been complicated by the fact most major airports have become battlegrounds, while movement out of the capital has proved perilous.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's official spokesman said the Government was "working around the clock" to support those remaining.

"We will pull every lever possible to help bring about a ceasefire and equally to support British nationals trapped by fighting."

US special forces evacuated around 70 American workers from Khartoum on Sunday but Washington has so far said it remains too dangerous to carry out a government co-ordinated mass evacuation of citizens.

The current explosion of violence comes after two generals fell out over a recent internationally brokered deal with democracy activists which was meant to incorporate the RSF into the military and eventually lead to civilian rule.

