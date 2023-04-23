UK army completes evacuation of British diplomats from Sudan after 'significant escalation in violence', PM confirms

23 April 2023, 13:25

Around 400 people are believed to have been killed in the fighting
Around 400 people are believed to have been killed in the fighting. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The UK army has completed a "rapid and complex" evacuation of British diplomats and their families from Sudan amid ongoing fighting.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed the evacuation on Sunday, saying there had been a "significant escalation in violence and threats to embassy staff".

"I pay tribute to the commitment of our diplomats and bravery of the military personnel who carried out this difficult operation," Mr Sunak tweeted.

"We are continuing to pursue every avenue to end the bloodshed in Sudan and ensure the safety of British nationals remaining in the country.

"I urge the parties to lay down their arms and implement an immediate humanitarian ceasefire to ensure civilians can leave conflict zones."

The UK government previously said it is "doing everything possible" to support British nationals currently in Sudan as fighting in the African nation rages on.

Mr Sunak chaired a COBRA meeting on Saturday morning amid the continued fighting, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has confirmed.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Africa minister Andrew Mitchell were also in attendance.

Read more: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney-owned Wrexham FC seal historic return to Football League after 15-year wait

Read more: Stephen Lawrence's friend to run as Tory mayoral candidate as memorial held on 30th anniversary of teenager's murder

A spokesperson for the government said: "We recognise that the situation is extremely concerning for British nationals trapped by the fighting in Sudan.

"We are doing everything possible to support British nationals and diplomatic staff in Khartoum, and the Ministry of Defence is working with the Foreign Office to prepare for a number of contingencies."

There were also two COBRA meetings on Friday.

Smoke rises during clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF)
Smoke rises during clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Picture: Getty

Read More: 'It's too dangerous to go outside': Aid worker trapped with son for a week in Sudan school speaks to LBC News

Read More: Military committed to civilian rule, Sudan’s top general says

Fighting has been raging in Khartoun, Sudan, as different military factions battle for control.

Violence has broken out between the army and the powerful paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces.

While the groups were allies and seized power in 2021, tensions have increased over the proposed integration of the forces into the Sudanese military.

Over 400 people have been killed in the fighting, the World Health Organisation has said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A general view of Bakhmut, the site of heavy battles with Russian troops in the Donetsk region

Ukrainian troop positions spark counteroffensive speculation

Millions of phones sounded the 10-second alarm

Sound the alarm: Brits across the country react as emergency alert goes off on millions of phones earlier than planned

Customers in Morrisons are only able to buy two packets (stock images)

More food shortages: Peppers become 'latest vegetable to be rationed as Morrisons limits customer sales'

Smoke rising in Khartoum, Sudan

Governments race to rescue diplomats and citizens from Sudan

Diane Abbott has apologised for the remarks

Diane Abbott suspended as Labour MP over 'deeply offensive' comments suggesting Jews do not face racism

Emergency services at the scene of the crash

Three killed as train hits car at crossing in Germany

Ver.di chairman Frank Werneke

German government and unions agree pay deal for public sector workers

Twitter's bonfire of blue ticks took place on April 20 but some users claim they have been given theirs back

Twitter users baffled after blue ticks return to some accounts despite 'not paying for them'

Amritpal Singh

Sikh separatist leader arrested by Indian police after weeks on the run

Meghan Markle's letter was a 'reply' to a letter from King Charles himself

'Frankly ridiculous': Meghan Markle denies skipping Coronation over King Charles' letter on 'unconscious bias'

The interview was actually an AI chatbot

German publisher sacks editor over 'tasteless' Michael Schumacher AI chatbot interview

Smoke rising above Khartoum

US embassy staff evacuated from Sudan by special forces

A warning message will pop up on mobile phones across the country

When will my phone sound the alarm? Everything you need to know about today's emergency alert test

Dominic Raab slammed the report on his behaviour in the civil service

Dominic Raab says he resigned with his 'head held high' and 'integrity intact' after quitting over bullying report

Smoke fills the sky in Khartoum, Sudan, amid the fighting

US evacuating embassy staff in Sudan as fierce fighting rages on

A picture of a beaming Prince Louis being pushed in a wheelbarrow by mum Kate has been released ahead of his fifth birthday.

Prince of Wheels: New photos of beaming birthday boy Louis released to mark royal turning five

Latest News

See more Latest News

F1 Schumacher

German publisher apologises for fake Schumacher AI interview

APTOPIX Israel Politics

Israelis protest against legal changes before nation’s 75th birthday

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney-owned Wrexham FC, seal their return to the Football League

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney-owned Wrexham FC seal historic return to Football League after 15-year wait
The crash is believed to have happened shortly after 4pm on Friday afternoon on the B4035 Campden Road in Warwickshire

Two teenagers have died and third is fighting for life after two-car crash in Warwickshire

A woman holds an umbrella to shelter from the sun in Bangkok, Thailand

Heatwave in Thailand prompts warning to stay indoors

A number of people have been arrested after animal rights protesters entered the track at Ayr Racecource in a bid to disrupt the Scottish Grand National.

Arrests after animal rights protesters invade track at Scottish Grand National in bid to disrupt race
Smoke is seen in Khartoum, Sudan

Sudan army says it will help foreigners leave amid fighting

Police were called to an address in Cameron Road, Derby, on Saturday morning

'Out-of-control' dog shot dead by armed police after man found 'seriously injured' at house in Derby
Sudan

Sudanese army says evacuations of diplomats expected to begin

Portugal Brazil

Brazil’s president begins visit to European ally Portugal

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle's letter was a 'reply' to a letter from King Charles himself

Meghan Markle 'wrote to King Charles about unconscious bias in royal family after bombshell Oprah interview'
Prince Harry was 'desperate' to attend the coronation

'Homesick' Prince Harry was 'desperate' to go to the coronation and 'repeatedly tried to make plans with King Charles'
Meghan found the walk with Kate and William 'very difficult' according to new reports.

‘It was very difficult’: Meghan also struggled on Windsor funeral walkabout with William and Kate

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Editor of the Effective Govt Forum Tim Knox disagrees with the former head of the Civil Service Bob Kerslake.

The 'toxic legacy' of Dominic Raab's departure: Think tank editor and former Civil Service head debate the effect of Deputy PM's departure on the Civil Service
Sangita Myska soliloquizes on Stephen Lawrence's death.

'Equivalent to a modern day lynching': Sangita Myska soliloquizes on Stephen Lawrence's death
Just Stop Oil says jailing of protesters is "disgusting"

'They're political prisoners': Just Stop Oil spokesperson brands the jailing of activists 'disgusting'
Labour MP Andrew Gwynne tells Andrew Castle that a Labour government under Kier Starmer will be one of 'real integrity'.

Labour MP says government under Keir Starmer will be one of 'real integrity'

James O'Brien and Andrew Marr discuss Raab's resignation

"He was halfway out the window himself and then pushed": Andrew Marr and James O’Brien debate Raab’s resignation
'A good day for British democracy': James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab following his resignation

'A good day for British democracy': James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab following his resignation
Veteran’s Minister expects to end ex-armed forces homeless by January

Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer pledges to end ex-forces homelessness by 2024

The Transport Secretary was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Transport Secretary pledges 'robust' policing of London Marathon amid protest fears

Club entrepreneur says the Met are being "very narrow-minded" by calling for Gregg's late night license to be revoked

Economic adviser criticises 'narrow-minded' Met for fearing a 24-hour Greggs will worsen crime
The alert will be broadcast on April 23.

Triggered by the UK's Emergency Alert system? Pull yourself together - you'll change your mind if it saves a relative

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit