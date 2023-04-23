Emmerdale and Byker Grove star Dale Meeks dies aged 47 as Ant and Dec lead tributes to 'loveliest of guys'

Tributes have poured in for Emmerdale star Dale Meeks (L), following the announcement of the actor's death, aged 47. Picture: Twitter / Getty

By Chris Samuel

Tributes have poured in for Emmerdale star Dale Meeks, following the announcement of the actor's death, aged 47.

Ant and Dec, who co-starred with Dale in CBBC teen drama Byker Grove wrote in a tweet on their joint account: "We are so incredibly sorry to hear the very sad news of Dale's passing.

"He was the loveliest of guys, even though he was a Denton 'Burner', the the arch nemesis of the Byker 'Grovers'! A sad loss at such a young age. RIP Dale. Sleep well bonny lad".

Dale was best known for his role as Simon Meredith on ITV soap Emmerdale, which he appeared in from 2003 to 2006.

He also recently appeared in true crime drama The Hunt for Raoul Moat on the channel.

Dale Meeks. Picture: Twitter

Dale's death, which cause of which has not been revealed, was announced by a family member via Facebook on Sunday night, prompting a slew of tributes to the TV favourite.

In the post, the relative wrote: "So unbelievably sad. Brother in Law, mucca, side kick and just the BEST friend a lad could have wished for.

"RIP Dale Meeks. So much less to laugh about now you're not there to share it with."The post continued: "Thanks everyone for all the beautiful messages and memories you have been sharing.

Ant and Dec called Meeks "the loveliest guy" in a touching tribute to their former Byker Grove co-star. Picture: Getty

"The support of Dale's friends has been so incredibly strong over these chaotic, heartbreaking final hours, I can only stand in awe."

Tributes and offers of condolence poured in on the comments section, with one user writing: "So sad a lovely lad and great character," with three heart emojis, while another said the news was "unbelievably sad".