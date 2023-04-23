Sound the alarm: Brits across the country react as emergency alert goes off on millions of phones earlier than planned

23 April 2023, 15:13 | Updated: 23 April 2023, 15:55

The moment the emergency alert went off on Wembley way

Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Millions of phones just experienced the very first test of the UK's new emergency alert system.

A loud, 10-second alarm sounded on phones, with many going off just before 3pm.

Many people have been commenting on the alert going off early, with phones starting to go off in Wembley stadium at 2.58pm.

LBC's tech correspondent Will Guyatt wrote: "For the first time ever, the government does something early. Alert received at 14:59:35."

Read More: Everything you need to know about today's emergency alert test

One Twitter user wrote: "I forgot about it and I was eating and I just dropped ketchup on me."

Another said: "[Mine] was at 2.59pm, and my teenagers almost fell off the sofa."

John Eldon tweeted: "Was that it? It sounded like they were going to announce tuppence off cabbages in Lidl. Well, that's going by the sound my husband's phone made - mine didn't go off at all."

James McInerney wrote: "3pm test at 14:59" with a laughing emoji.Donna tweeted: "Was that it!!!!!"

Wez wrote: "Well the govt alert system was a big fail, my phone worked but other family members didn’t… just the confidence you need in a life or death situation."

Some people have reported that they never received the alarm at all.

The government said it expected the alert to reach 90 per cent of mobile phone users in the UK.

There has been some criticism over the alarm's introduction, with particular concern for those suffering from domestic abuse.

Emma Pickering, senior operations tech abuse manager at Refuge, said: "Our concerns are centred on the very real risk to survivors of domestic abuse who may have secret or secondary phones hidden within the home, which they must ensure are not discovered by their perpetrators.

"These devices can be a lifeline for women who need to access support or flee their abuser."

"These alerts will come through as a loud siren even if devices are on silent and could alert an abuser to a concealed device," she added.

Mark Hardingham, chair of the National Fire Chiefs Council, previously said: "For 10 seconds, the national test may be inconvenient for some, but please forgive us for the intrusion.

"The next time you hear it - your life, and the life-saving actions of our emergency services, could depend on it."

Why has it been set up?

The UK's emergency alert system went off for the first time today
The UK's emergency alert system went off for the first time today. Picture: UK GOV

Today's alert was just a test of the new emergency alert system.

Once up and running, the system will be used to warn citizens of extreme weather events, including floods, wildfires and terror attacks.

The government has been planning the date and time of the alert carefully to avoid a clash with significant events.

Read More: Twitter users baffled after blue ticks return to some accounts despite 'not paying for them'

It had been planned for early evening on April 23, but it was moved to avoid clashing with the FA Cup semi-final, which kicks off at 4.30pm.

The government was also conscious to avoid clashing with the London Marathon, which starts at 9.30am on Sunday.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ashish Maloo, brother of rescued Indian climber Anurag Maloo, talks at a press meeting in Kathmandu, Nepal

Indian climber pulled from crevasse in Nepal ‘improving’ in hospital

A general view of Bakhmut, the site of heavy battles with Russian troops in the Donetsk region

Ukrainian troop positions spark counteroffensive speculation

Customers in Morrisons are only able to buy two packets (stock images)

More food shortages: Peppers become 'latest vegetable to be rationed as Morrisons limits customer sales'

Around 300 people are believed to have been killed in the fighting

UK army completes evacuation of British diplomats from Sudan after 'significant escalation in violence', PM confirms

Smoke rising in Khartoum, Sudan

Governments race to rescue diplomats and citizens from Sudan

Diane Abbott has apologised for the remarks

Diane Abbott suspended as Labour MP over 'deeply offensive' comments suggesting Jews do not face racism

Emergency services at the scene of the crash

Three killed as train hits car at crossing in Germany

Ver.di chairman Frank Werneke

German government and unions agree pay deal for public sector workers

Twitter's bonfire of blue ticks took place on April 20 but some users claim they have been given theirs back

Twitter users baffled after blue ticks return to some accounts despite 'not paying for them'

Amritpal Singh

Sikh separatist leader arrested by Indian police after weeks on the run

Meghan Markle's letter was a 'reply' to a letter from King Charles himself

'Frankly ridiculous': Meghan Markle denies skipping Coronation over King Charles' letter on 'unconscious bias'

The interview was actually an AI chatbot

German publisher sacks editor over 'tasteless' Michael Schumacher AI chatbot interview

Smoke rising above Khartoum

US embassy staff evacuated from Sudan by special forces

A warning message will pop up on mobile phones across the country

When will my phone sound the alarm? Everything you need to know about today's emergency alert test

Dominic Raab slammed the report on his behaviour in the civil service

Dominic Raab says he resigned with his 'head held high' and 'integrity intact' after quitting over bullying report

Smoke fills the sky in Khartoum, Sudan, amid the fighting

US evacuating embassy staff in Sudan as fierce fighting rages on

Latest News

See more Latest News

A picture of a beaming Prince Louis being pushed in a wheelbarrow by mum Kate has been released ahead of his fifth birthday.

Prince of Wheels: New photos of beaming birthday boy Louis released to mark royal turning five
F1 Schumacher

German publisher apologises for fake Schumacher AI interview

APTOPIX Israel Politics

Israelis protest against legal changes before nation’s 75th birthday

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney-owned Wrexham FC, seal their return to the Football League

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney-owned Wrexham FC seal historic return to Football League after 15-year wait
The crash is believed to have happened shortly after 4pm on Friday afternoon on the B4035 Campden Road in Warwickshire

Two teenagers have died and third is fighting for life after two-car crash in Warwickshire

A woman holds an umbrella to shelter from the sun in Bangkok, Thailand

Heatwave in Thailand prompts warning to stay indoors

A number of people have been arrested after animal rights protesters entered the track at Ayr Racecource in a bid to disrupt the Scottish Grand National.

Arrests after animal rights protesters invade track at Scottish Grand National in bid to disrupt race
Smoke is seen in Khartoum, Sudan

Sudan army says it will help foreigners leave amid fighting

Police were called to an address in Cameron Road, Derby, on Saturday morning

'Out-of-control' dog shot dead by armed police after man found 'seriously injured' at house in Derby
Sudan

Sudanese army says evacuations of diplomats expected to begin

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle's letter was a 'reply' to a letter from King Charles himself

Meghan Markle 'wrote to King Charles about unconscious bias in royal family after bombshell Oprah interview'
Prince Harry was 'desperate' to attend the coronation

'Homesick' Prince Harry was 'desperate' to go to the coronation and 'repeatedly tried to make plans with King Charles'
Meghan found the walk with Kate and William 'very difficult' according to new reports.

‘It was very difficult’: Meghan also struggled on Windsor funeral walkabout with William and Kate

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Editor of the Effective Govt Forum Tim Knox disagrees with the former head of the Civil Service Bob Kerslake.

The 'toxic legacy' of Dominic Raab's departure: Think tank editor and former Civil Service head debate the effect of Deputy PM's departure on the Civil Service
Sangita Myska soliloquizes on Stephen Lawrence's death.

'Equivalent to a modern day lynching': Sangita Myska soliloquizes on Stephen Lawrence's death
Just Stop Oil says jailing of protesters is "disgusting"

'They're political prisoners': Just Stop Oil spokesperson brands the jailing of activists 'disgusting'
Labour MP Andrew Gwynne tells Andrew Castle that a Labour government under Kier Starmer will be one of 'real integrity'.

Labour MP says government under Keir Starmer will be one of 'real integrity'

James O'Brien and Andrew Marr discuss Raab's resignation

"He was halfway out the window himself and then pushed": Andrew Marr and James O’Brien debate Raab’s resignation
'A good day for British democracy': James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab following his resignation

'A good day for British democracy': James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab following his resignation
Veteran’s Minister expects to end ex-armed forces homeless by January

Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer pledges to end ex-forces homelessness by 2024

The Transport Secretary was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Transport Secretary pledges 'robust' policing of London Marathon amid protest fears

Club entrepreneur says the Met are being "very narrow-minded" by calling for Gregg's late night license to be revoked

Economic adviser criticises 'narrow-minded' Met for fearing a 24-hour Greggs will worsen crime
The alert will be broadcast on April 23.

Triggered by the UK's Emergency Alert system? Pull yourself together - you'll change your mind if it saves a relative

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit