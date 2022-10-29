Sunderland Airshow axed due to 'global climate emergency' after three yers of cancellations due to Covid

29 October 2022, 14:39

Sunderland Airshow will not return because it is 'hard to justify' in the face of a climate crisis, the council has said
Sunderland Airshow will not return because it is 'hard to justify' in the face of a climate crisis, the council has said. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Sunderland Airshow has been cancelled to help the city reach its net zero ambitions.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Europe's biggest free airshow had been cancelled for the past three years because of concerns about Covid.

But now Sunderland City Council has announced it has no plans for the spectacle to return.

The council's Labour leader Graeme Miller said the environment was one of the "top concerns" for Sunderland residents, making it "harder to justify" carbon-heavy events.

"Our residents have told us that they want to see new and different events, and ones that they themselves can get involved in," Cllr Miller told the Northern Echo.

Read more: 'Enough is enough': Biden condemns 'despicable' attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband

Read more: 'It's everyone's nightmare': Victim of machete-wielding 'Terminator' knifeman recounts harrowing attack on the Tube

"No-one who has witnessed the extreme weather events of recent years, from wildfires and droughts across Europe to the storms and heatwaves we’ve experienced here this last year, can be in any doubt about the devastating impact that climate change is having on our planet.

"Residents have identified the environment as one of their top concerns and both the council and the city have committed to tackling the global climate emergency by reducing carbon emissions.

"This makes it all the harder to justify events such as the airshow, which generate large amounts of carbon, going ahead in the future."

Spectators watch the 2012 show
Spectators watch the 2012 show. Picture: Alamy

The announcement has been met with disappointment from local residents.

David Lee told the Northern Echo the show "put Sunderland on the map".

"It's sad to see it go," he said.

Read more: Brit kayaker rescued at sea after spending days clinging to buoy in English Channel 'vanishes from French hospital'

Read more: Investigation ordered over 'abhorrent' claims of 'sexual bullying' and 'rape lists' within Royal Navy

Another resident took to Twitter to urge organisers to change the show instead of scrap it.

"Sunderland airshow should not be cancelled," she said.

"Rather than cancel it, we should look for a new home to run it, a local airfield, so the aircraft can land, and not fly as far.

"The show needs to evolve, but not be [cancelled]."

The Red Arrows perform at the 2009 show
The Red Arrows perform at the 2009 show. Picture: Alamy

However others have welcomed the move, with local resident Irene telling the Echo there would eventually be protests if the show went ahead and it was the "right thing" to do to stop it.

"I used to come down and it was really good but I think it’s the right thing to do," she said.

"The kids are really aware [of climate change] and it'll only start protests if it keeps going."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Luke O'Connor

Manchester murder: man arrested on suspicion of killing of 'gentle giant' student

Britain has denied Russian claims that it blew up the Nord Stream pipelines

'Peddling false claims': UK slams Russia for accusing Royal Navy of blowing up Nord Stream pipeline

Troops on the HMS Medway destroyed a smugglers' boat

Royal Navy ship torches and sinks smugglers' boat containing £24m cocaine haul after dramatic Caribbean chase

A man was stabbed on Frazier Street near Waterloo Station

Man stabbed to death near Waterloo Station with knifeman still on the run

James Porritt was attacked by Ricky Morgan last year

'It's everyone's nightmare': Victim of machete-wielding 'Terminator' knifeman recounts harrowing attack on the Tube

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will outline his financial plans in November

Threat of biggest tax burden since World War II as Jeremy Hunt's November Budget 'could contain £25b in tax hikes'

Footage released of 'completely innocent' teenager being attacked with gas canister at Notting Hill Carnival

Footage released of 'completely innocent' teenager being attacked with gas canister at Notting Hill Carnival

A Brit kayaker was rescued from the English Channel on Thursday

Brit kayaker rescued at sea after spending days clinging to buoy in English Channel 'vanishes from French hospital'

An investigation has been launched in the Royal Navy

Investigation ordered over 'abhorrent' claims of 'sexual bullying' and 'rape lists' within Royal Navy

Joe Biden has spoken about the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband at their San Fransisco home

'Enough is enough': Biden condemns 'despicable' attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband

Suella Braverman was allegedly 'in denial' about having to step down because of the data breach

Braverman 'was in denial' over resignation despite claiming to have reported breach as soon as she realised her mistake

The artwork has been displayed incorrectly for decades

'We realised it was obvious!' Famous artwork displayed the wrong way up for 75 years

The incident unfolding

Watch terrifying moment cyclist tries to push over wheelie rider - before instantly falling over

Jerry Lee Lewis has died

'The last great icon of rock 'n' roll's birth': Jerry Lee Lewis, known for hit song 'Great Balls of Fire', dies aged 87

Elliott managed to land a job at Yarm school but it hired private detectives to look into his past

Teacher banned for life after lying about playing against Australia's rugby team and Oxbridge credentials

Vasile Culea attacked Kenneth and Freda Walker

Romanian man jailed for beating elderly woman to death and leaving her in a pool of her own blood, in botched burglary

Latest News

See more Latest News

A women's rally outside the Scottish Parliament.

Women survivors of male violence brand MSPs refusal to hear them a 'kick in the teeth'

Rishi Sunak and Emmanuel Macron have pledged to make Channel crossings unviable

UK and France pledge to make migrant Channel crossings 'completely unviable' in first talks between Sunak and Macron
Mahek Bukhari (L) is accused of murdering two cousins

TikTok influencer accused of 'murdering her mother's lover' told police 'a pack of lies', court hears
Pablo Mari was pictured smiling from his hospital bed

Wounded Arsenal star Pablo Mari seen smiling in hospital bed and giving thumbs up as he says he is lucky to be alive
1

King Charles replaces Prince Harry as Captain General of the Marines

Duncan Bannatyne rejected criticism over his pools

Health club Dragon Duncan Bannatyne turns down pool temperatures by 1C as customers complain they're too cold
Stephen Paul Craig

Man who doused girlfriend in petrol and set her on fire 20 years ago in 'Reservoir Dogs' fantasy jailed for murder
Paul Pelosi, husband of US House speaker Nancy, has been violently assaulted

Top US politician Nancy Pelosi's husband violently attacked with hammer in break-in at family home
Rishi Sunak was taken on by an elderly patient

'You're not trying!' Hospital patient takes on Sunak over nurses' pay as he U-turns on £10 missed appointment charge
Sarah Ferguson reportedly denied claims she contacted the Crown producers to discuss her portrayal

Duchess of York denies claims she contacted producers of the Crown to give 'inside view' on her character in hit Netflix show

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

LBC caller: 'I think Rishi Sunak is potentially more dangerous than both Liz Truss and Boris Johnson.'

Rishi Sunak is potentially 'more dangerous' than both Liz Truss and Boris Johnson, LBC caller says
Suella on immigration

Shelagh Fogarty calls out Suella Braverman's ‘distasteful’ rhetoric and ‘animus against immigrants’
Nick Ferrari

'Women aren't clothes to be popped on and off according to political ambition': Feminist rebukes Eddie Izzard's gender expression
Nick Ferrari challenges CEO who says ‘millions’ can’t afford a bar of soap but can’t say the cost

Nick Ferrari challenges CEO who claims ‘millions’ can’t afford a bar of soap without knowing the cost
Marr takes on Just Stop Oil protesters

'Punch me on the nose and I won't listen': Andrew Marr destroys Just Stop Oil protests over painting stunts
Former drug addict calls for dealing with drugs as public health issue

Former drug addict calls for dealing with drugs as public health issue

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Reappointing Braverman is a political mistake Sunak can and should fix

'All the refugees we work with have the same hopes and dreams as everybody else.'

'All the refugees we work with have the same hopes and dreams as everybody else', says charity worker
Former military man who lost colleagues during The Troubles after receiving ‘wrong intelligence’ says info leaks are a ‘serious matter’ as Suella Braverman returns to office

Ex-military worker concerned by Home Sec's reinstatement as his colleagues died after receiving ‘wrong intelligence’
David Lammy

'Liz Truss was extraordinarily bad': David Lammy burst into laughter reflecting on ex-PM's time in office

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit