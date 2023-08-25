Exclusive

'You won't get away with this forever': Rapper's parents urge people to come forward a year on from Notting Hill death

Takayo Nembhard's parents are appealing for people to come forward with information. Picture: LBC/Metropolitan Police

By Emma Soteriou

The parents of rapper Takayo Nembhard, who was killed during Notting Hill Carnival last year, have urged people to come forward a year on from his death.

Takayo Nembhard, 21, also known by his rap name TKorStretch, died in hospital after being stabbed at Notting Hill Carnival at around 8pm on August 29 2022.

His devastated parents have now called for anyone with information to come forward, with a £20,000 reward being offered.

Vincent and Sandra Nembhard urged friends of the drill artist to "just do the right thing" and speak up if they knew something, insisting that they would not give up "no matter how long it takes".

Speaking to LBC, the pair called for people to "respect and love him enough to say something", so they could finally get some answers.

There were several hundred people in the immediate area surrounding the stabbing and probably many witnesses, the Metropolitan Police previously said.

Detectives want to hear from anyone with information, including anyone who was filming or photographing in the area at the time and may have captured relevant footage or images.

Police are also expected to make fresh appeals over the bank holiday weekend, during this year's event.

Takayo Nembhard. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Addressing the moment they found out Takayo had died, Ms Nembhard said: "Travelling to London he was still alive – it never once entered our heads that we’d get there and it would be fatal.

"It was just a case of he’s hurt but we’ll get there, speak to him and go from there.

"We never thought it would be fatal until we got the phone call from our daughter, who was with him, [saying] that the doctor said that he had gone."

She said Takayo was "all about fun" and "being positive as much as he could".

"At home for his sisters he was really annoying but I know they miss that now," she added. "He was a good guy. People who knew him were lucky to know him. As were we."

Takayo Nembhard's parents speak to LBC. Picture: LBC

Ms Nembhard asked people to put themselves in her family's shoes as they continue to fight for justice.

"To his accusers, we say: you’ve been living your life, doing as you’re doing, sleeping at night…but every dog has its day and your time will come. You won’t get away with this forever," she said.

"To the parents of those accusers we say: today for me, tomorrow for you. We hope you’re really proud of yourselves protecting your child.

"God forbid something like this should happen to your child – you’d actually want some justice so put yourself in our shoes. All we want is justice so do the right thing.

"To friends and other people who are sitting on information: again, we hope you sleep at night because we’re not. Just do the right thing.

"If you were a friend of ‘Kayo’s or say you were a friend of ‘Kayo's, then respect and love him enough to say something. As ‘Kayo would say, it’s calm. It is calm.

She added: “God’s not sleeping, the police aren’t giving up and we’re not giving up either. Not matter how long it takes, no one is giving up.”

A dedicated page has been set up where witnesses can upload photos and videos of the incident.

Information can also be provided by calling the incident room directly on 020 7175 2206 to speak to an officer, by calling 101 or by tweeting @MetCC quoting 7478/29AUG22.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling freephone 0800 555 111.