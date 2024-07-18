Police arrest suspected Taylor Swift stalker moments before concert kicks off

18 July 2024, 13:36 | Updated: 18 July 2024, 13:41

Taylor Swift plays to 60,000 people in Gelsenkirchen, Germany
Taylor Swift plays to 60,000 people in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

A man has been arrested on suspicion of stalking pop star Taylor Swift ahead of the first of her three shows in Germany.

The suspected stalker, a 34-year-old whose name wasn’t released, had a ticket to Swift’s show at Gelsenkirchen’s Veltins-Arena on Wednesday, police confirmed.

German police said he was apprehended after tips from organisers of the event.

He had also made threats against Swift on social media in the past, local media reports.

No more details were provided on the incident.

Swift played her first show to 60,000 people in Gelsenkirchen yesterday and is scheduled to perform two more on Thursday and Friday.

Taylor Swift's Eras tour began in March 2023
Taylor Swift's Eras tour began in March 2023. Picture: Getty

The global pop sensation is over a year into her Eras world tour, with Swift scheduled to continue playing shows into December.

During the UK leg of her tour, Swifties partied so hard they managed to set off earthquake monitors, according to the British Geological Survey (BGS).

Each night at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield broke the all-time attendance record for a stadium in Scotland, as more than 200,000 Swifties purchased tickets to the three sold-out shows.

But it seems the singer’s power even transcends influence on local economies, as the star’s three Edinburgh dates reportedly shook the earth.

The BGS recorded seismic activity on their monitoring stations 6km away from the concert.

The seismic activity was recorded as the highest during three songs: Cruel Summer, …Ready for It? and Champagne Problems.

Swift’s first date in the Scottish city seemed to cause the most commotion of the three nights, with one segment of the gig moving the ground by 23.4mn.

The seismic activity was attributed to fans’ dancing and cheering during the different songs.

