Junior doctors overwhelmingly vote to stage mass 72-hour strike next month

20 February 2023, 16:44 | Updated: 20 February 2023, 17:05

Tens of thousands of junior doctors to stage 72-hour strike in March British Medical Association confirms
By Danielle DeWolfe

The British Medical Association (BMA) has confirmed tens of thousands of junior doctors in England will stage a 72-hour walkout next month following ongoing disputes over pay and working hours.

The strike, which will now take place in March, marks a dramatic escalation amid the ongoing dispute between NHS staff and the government.

Confirmed on Monday afternoon by the BMA, the industrial action is only the second such action to take place during the NHS's 74-year history.

It follows comments from the BMA's Professor Philip Banfield, who publicly blasted both the prime minister and health secretary for refusing to enter what he described as 'meaningful negotiations' with unions.

The BMA announced more than 98% of junior doctors voted in favour of striking.

Chairman of council, Banfield added that Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Steve Barclay were "standing on the precipice of an historic mistake".

Adding the government's lack of co-operation during negotiations would be "guaranteeing escalation", Mr Banfield labelled government officials "reckless" for thinking they could simply sit back and ride out the storm.

The announcement of strike action means junior doctors will now likely not provide any emergency care to patients during the 72-hour period.

Noting doctors had "no choice" but to walkout, the BMA noted turnout for the ballot stood at around 77.5%.

They added that almost 37,000 junior doctors out of around 47,700 eligible staff took part in the historic ballot.

