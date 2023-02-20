Junior doctors overwhelmingly vote to stage mass 72-hour strike next month

Tens of thousands of junior doctors to stage 72-hour strike in March British Medical Association confirms. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

The British Medical Association (BMA) has confirmed tens of thousands of junior doctors in England will stage a 72-hour walkout next month following ongoing disputes over pay and working hours.

The strike, which will now take place in March, marks a dramatic escalation amid the ongoing dispute between NHS staff and the government.

Confirmed on Monday afternoon by the BMA, the industrial action is only the second such action to take place during the NHS's 74-year history.

It follows comments from the BMA's Professor Philip Banfield, who publicly blasted both the prime minister and health secretary for refusing to enter what he described as 'meaningful negotiations' with unions.

The BMA announced more than 98% of junior doctors voted in favour of striking.

The British Medical Association (BMA) has confirmed tens of thousands of junior doctors in England will walkout for 72-hours next month following ongoing disputes over pay and working hours. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Chairman of council, Banfield added that Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Steve Barclay were "standing on the precipice of an historic mistake".

Adding the government's lack of co-operation during negotiations would be "guaranteeing escalation", Mr Banfield labelled government officials "reckless" for thinking they could simply sit back and ride out the storm.

The announcement of strike action means junior doctors will now likely not provide any emergency care to patients during the 72-hour period.

Read more: 'Putin was dead wrong': Joe Biden makes $500m weapons pledge for Ukraine in surprise trip to Kyiv

Read more: 'Football-loving' boy, 8, killed and father and brother injured as motorbike ploughs into them while walking to mosque

Noting doctors had "no choice" but to walkout, the BMA noted turnout for the ballot stood at around 77.5%.

They added that almost 37,000 junior doctors out of around 47,700 eligible staff took part in the historic ballot.