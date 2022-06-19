Tiverton and Honiton by-election | Full list of candidates

Tiverton and Honiton by-election candidates. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By James Bickerton

You can find the full list of candidates for the Tiverton and Honiton by-election here.

Voters in Tiverton and Honiton go to the polls on June 23, after former Conservative MP Neil Parish resigned after being caught watching pornography in Parliament.

The list of candidates is as follows: