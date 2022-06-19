Rachel Johnson 7pm - 10pm
Tiverton and Honiton by-election | Full list of candidates
19 June 2022, 17:56 | Updated: 19 June 2022, 17:58
You can find the full list of candidates for the Tiverton and Honiton by-election here.
Voters in Tiverton and Honiton go to the polls on June 23, after former Conservative MP Neil Parish resigned after being caught watching pornography in Parliament.
The list of candidates is as follows:
- Jordan Donoghue-Morgan, Heritage Party
- Andy Foan - Reform UK
- Richard Foord - Liberal Democrats
- Helen Hurford - Conservative
- Liz Pole - Labour
- Frankie Rufolo - The For Britain Movement
- Ben Walker - UK Independence Party
- Gill Westcott - Green Party