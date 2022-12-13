Breaking News

Top Gear host and former England cricketer Freddie Flintoff rushed to hospital after horror crash

Mr Flintoff was filming Top Gear. Picture: BBC/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Top Gear presenter Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff has been rushed to hospital after suffering a horror car crash while filming.

Mr Flintoff was filming an episode for the BBC series at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey.

A corporation spokesperson said: "Freddie was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning - with crew medics attending the scene immediately.

"He has been taken to hospital for further treatment and we will confirm more details in due course."

Mr Flintoff filming for the show. Picture: BBC

Mr Flintoff's injuries are not life-threatening, sources told the Sun.

The source added: "He was driving on the track as normal. He wasn't going at high speeds - it was just an accident that could happen to anyone.

"All the usual health and safety measures were in place for filming too.

"Freddie was taken to hospital by air ambulance shortly afterwards."

Mr Flintoff has been a Top Gear presenter since 2019. Picture: Alamy

Mr Flintoff, 45, has been a Top Gear presenter since 2019.

This is not his first crash on the show - he miraculously escaped serious injury the year he joined Top Gear when he crashed a three-wheeled car going 124mph.

He could be heard screaming "I can't stop" as he lost control. Amazingly, he walked away unharmed, telling co-workers that he was "absolutely fine".

Mr Flintoff, who played 79 Test matches for England, said after the first crash: "I go to great lengths to make sure I do well in Top Gear drag races but, on this occasion, I went a few lengths too far.

"It will look more ridiculous than dangerous when you see it on TV."

It comes after former presenter Richard Hammond ended up in a coma after crashing a jet-powered car travelling at nearly 290mph.

