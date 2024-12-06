James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Live
LIVE: Travel chaos as railways across England and Wales hit by network failure
6 December 2024, 08:04 | Updated: 6 December 2024, 08:34
There are significant delays across the railways this morning after a nationwide communications fault.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Services across the National Rail network may be subject to disruption, delays, cancellations or changes due to an issue with the system train drivers and signallers use to contact each other.
Elizabeth Line services between Heathrow and Reading are impacted.
Passengers are advised to wait for the next available train if the service is cancelled.
ScotRail passengers are being permitted to travel via "any reasonable route" because of the issue.
The failure with the GSM-R system "is currently being investigated", National Rail Enquiries said.
This is a breaking story. Follow our live blog for updates.
Are you affected?
Have you been affected by rail disruption this morning?
We want to hear from you.
Email us at online@lbc.co.uk
By sending us your video footage, photographs or audio you agree we can publish, broadcast and edit the material.
Storm Darragh causes more problems for passengers
As if a communication failure wasn't enough, heavy rain and wind from Storm Darragh may affect rail services today and tomorrow.
Northern Rail says trains are running at reduced speeds on some lines due to flooding on the railway between Stockport and Navigation Road.
New hardware case to blame for communication fault
The cause of the fault in National rail radio systems has been located and is being fixed, according to the BBC.
Engineers told reporters that a new hardware card installed at the "telecommunications hub" in Stoke is the source of today's train troubles.
The faulty card was installed as part of a system upgrade.
National Rail will now reboot the system in Stoke and install a new hardware card.
Southeastern service expected to return to normal by 11:30
Southeastern Rail says trains can now "set up the radio systems" when being prepared for their journey.
The rail company says the workaround is expected to reduce delays with services returning to normal around 11:30.
Southern rail says most passengers now able to use normal routes
Southern Rail says passengers can now use their "normal route" for most journeys.
Delays cause confusion at Waterloo Station
Our reporter Heather Cartwright is at Waterloo Station.
She says there are some delays at the station but the mood is calm as people try to figure out their next move.
Gatwick Express affected by communication issue
The Gatwick Express says its services may be altered or terminated before reaching their destination due to the communication fault.
Passengers affected can use their "ticket at no extra cost on Southern and Thameslink services via any reasonable route."
'Check before you travel'
LBC's travel reporter Joanne Webb says commuters should check their train service's individual website before setting off this morning.
She said: "My best advice is if you need to get a train this morning, just go onto their website, see what's happening with your individual train.
"It's probably going to be delayed. You may be lucky, it may only be delayed by about five minutes, but some trains have actually been completely cancelled."
Southeastern rail 'open for travel'
Southeastern Rail says all of their routes are open for passengers to travel as a nationwide communications issue causes disruption to the service.
In a post on X, they told passengers that affected trains are delayed "between 5 and 20 minutes."
Why are trains disrupted this morning?
Trains across the UK are having to start their journies later because "of the failure of the onboard GSM-R system," says National Rail.
GSM-R is a system that allows drivers and signallers to communicate digitally at all times, including while trains are in areas such as tunnels and deep cuttings where previous analogue systems did not work.
It was rolled out to increase safety and reduce costs by replacing the patchwork of inefficient legacy systems which were expensive to maintain.
ScotRail services "operating well"
ScotRail says its services are now "operating well" with "minor delays" in places.
Earlier, we reported that ScotRail was experiencing delays due to the communication issue affecting National Rail.