LIVE: Travel chaos as railways across England and Wales hit by network failure

There is disruption across the National Rail network after a communications system fault. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

There are significant delays across the railways this morning after a nationwide communications fault.

Services across the National Rail network may be subject to disruption, delays, cancellations or changes due to an issue with the system train drivers and signallers use to contact each other.

Elizabeth Line services between Heathrow and Reading are impacted.

Passengers are advised to wait for the next available train if the service is cancelled.

ScotRail passengers are being permitted to travel via "any reasonable route" because of the issue.

The failure with the GSM-R system "is currently being investigated", National Rail Enquiries said.

This is a breaking story. Follow our live blog for updates.