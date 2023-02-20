Breaking News

Turkey-Syria border region struck by 6.4 magnitude earthquake

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake has struck the Turkey-Syria border two weeks after the region was hit by a huge quake that left over 40,000 people dead, US Geological Survey has said. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake has struck the Turkey-Syria border two weeks after the region was hit by a huge quake that left over 40,000 people dead, US Geological Survey has said.

The quake hit Turkey's Hatay province which had already been ravaged by two massive quakes in the disaster earlier this month.

Two witnesses told Reuters there was a strong earthquake as well as further damage to buildings in central Antakya, Turkey, which is still recovering from two huge earthquakes just two weeks ago.

Other witnesses said that after the latest quake, Turkish rescue teams were running around and checking that people were unharmed.

The country's AFAD disaster management agency has said the latest quake was centred around the town of Defne.

Citizens on the street in the Iskenderun district of Hatay move to safe areas after the earthquake, on February 20, 2023 in Hatay, Turkiye. Picture: Getty

NTV television reported that the earthquake caused some damaged buildings to collapse, but that there were no immediate reports of any casualties.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake struck at a depth of 10km (6.2 miles).

Local resident Muna Al Omar told Reuters she was in a tent in a park in central Antakya when it hit.

"I thought the earth was going to split open under my feet," she said tearfully, as holding her 7-year-old son in her arms.

Local resident Muna Al Omar told Reuters she was in a tent in a park in central Antakya when it hit. Picture: LBC / Alamy

"Is there going to be another aftershock?" she asked.

According to Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency, the quake was felt in Syria, Jordan, Israel and Egypt.

The region is still reeling from a catastrophic 7.8 magnitude quake that struck on February 6 killing almost 45,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

Over than 6,000 aftershocks have been recorded by Turkish authorities.