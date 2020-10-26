UK records another 102 Covid-19 deaths and 20,890 new cases

By Matt Drake

Another 102 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Monday, bringing the UK total to 44,998.

Separate figures published by the UK's statistics agencies show there have now been 59,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The Government said that, as of 9am on Monday, there had been a further 20,890 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 894,690.

The news comes as the Government confirmed Warrington will move to the highest tier of coronavirus restrictions from 00:01 on Tuesday.

The Tier 3 rules mean pubs and bars will close unless they can operate as a restaurant and people are largely banned from mixing with anybody outside their household or support bubble.

Betting shops, adult gaming centres, casinos and soft play centres will also close.

The council will receive a financial support package of £1.68 million to help contact tracing and enforcement as well as £4.2 million in business support from the Government.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "Infection rates are rising in Warrington, and we have agreed with local leaders that it's time to take action.

"I know that these new measures will mean sacrifices must be made by the people in Warrington, and I want to extend my thanks to each and every one of them for recognising the severity of the situation and sticking to the rules.

"We have agreed a support package designed to help businesses while boosting efforts to control the virus locally, and will not hesitate to take similar action in any area of the country if infection rates continue to rise. Please remember - now is the time for us all to work together to get this virus under control."

Rotherham Hospital also reported higher numbers of Covid positive inpatients on Monday than at the height of the first wave.

A spokesman for the Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust said: "As of 8am this morning (Monday), we had 96 patients in Rotherham Hospital who have tested positive for Covid-19, of these six were in critical care.

"To date, we have provided care for a total of 884 patients who have tested positive for the virus.

"During the initial peak, the highest number of Covid-positive inpatients at any one time was 78."

Nottingham, Broxtowe, Gedling and Rushcliffe Council areas are set to move to Tier 3 Covid-19 restrictions, Nottingham City Council has said.

The measures will be formally announced on Tuesday and will come into force at one minute past midnight on Thursday following discussions between Government and council leaders.

In a joint statement, Nottingham City Council and Nottinghamshire County Council said: "Nottingham, Broxtowe, Gedling and Rushcliffe Council areas are set to move to Tier 3 Covid-19 restrictions following discussions between Government and Council Leaders.

"These measures come into force at one minute past midnight on Thursday 29th October.

"The new measures will expire in 28 days and will be closely monitored by Government and local partners.

"The single package of measures across these specific areas will be formally announced tomorrow (Tuesday 27th October) and have been agreed to achieve a sustained reduction in infection rates, especially to help protect our vulnerable residents, the NHS and social care services.

"A package of support similar to those secured in other parts of the country has been agreed to help residents and businesses who will be impacted by the new restrictions.

"Further measures specific to these areas of Nottingham and Nottinghamshire will be announced tomorrow."