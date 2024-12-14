Ukraine FA hit back at Fifa's 'unacceptable error' and 'controversial' map amid World Cup 2026 qualifying draw

The 'controversial' map has angered Ukrainian FA. Picture: @KarpatyLvivFC/ Alamy

By Shannon Cook

The Ukrainian FA have written a furious letter to Fifa for their 'unacceptable error' ahead of the World Cup 2026 qualifying draw.

The Ukrainian FA hit back at Fifa and Uefa for an "unacceptable error" ahead of the World Cup qualifying draw, discovering which country they will need to compete against to secure a spot at the tournament in 2026.

The World Cup is set to take place in North America, namely Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Ukraine was left furious after seeing a map detailing countries which could not traverse borders to face each other.

These include Ukraine and Belarus, Spain and Gibraltar and Kosovo versus either Bosnia and Herzegovina or Serbia.

The Ukraine region outlined on the map excluded the territory of Crimea.

Formally known as the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the administrative division of Ukraine was annexed by Russia in 2014.

Ever since, Russia have occupied the peninsula in the Black Sea, with military air bases set up in Crimea while Russia remains at war with Ukraine.

However, Ukraine view the region as their own, leading to their fury at the draw.

Are you okay, @FIFAcom ?



You are showing countries that cannot play each other in the same qualifying group for the World Cup. In addition to failing to recognize Belarus as one of the aggressors and suspend it from the competition, you are also violating the sovereign borders… pic.twitter.com/U8bWBxQiLa — ФК Карпати Львів / FC Karpaty Lviv (@KarpatyLvivFC) December 13, 2024

The Ukrainian FA wrote to Fifa Secretary General Matthias Grafstrom and Uefa Secretary General Theodore Theodoridis.

The letter reportedly stated: "We are writing to express our deep concern regarding the infographic map of Europe shown during the TV broadcast of the European Qualifiers draw for the Fifa World Cup 2026 on December 13, 2024.

"The map, which indicated the countries unable to cross borders, highlighted the territory of Ukraine without the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

"Considering several official decisions and resolutions passed by the Fifa Council and the Uefa Executive Committee since 2014, which addressed the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the protection of football stakeholders in our country from the aggressive policies of the Russian terrorist state, including regarding the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, we emphasise that the version of the map presented by Fifa during the global broadcast to a multi-million audience is unacceptable.

"It appears as an inconsistent stance by Fifa and Uefa on this crucial issue, especially in light of the ongoing destructive invasion initiated by Russia against Ukraine in the 21st century, in the heart of Europe."

A million people have lost their lives or have been injured in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, after Vladimir Putin began the illegal invasion in February 2022.