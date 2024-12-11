Breaking News

Saudi Arabia to host 2034 World Cup despite human rights concerns

Fans celebrate as Saudi Arabia is announced as the host nation for the FIFA World Cup. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Saudi Arabia will host the 2034 World Cup, despite a slew of human rights concerns.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Morocco, Portugal and Spain were also successful in their joint bid to host the 2030 competition.

Human rights campaigners have warned many people will die in preparing Saudi Arabia to host, but the Saudi bid - along with a joint Morocco, Portugal and Spain bid for 2030 - received virtually unanimous global support from national associations, including the English FA.

The agreement for South America to host the opening games in 2030 - reached in October last year - paved the way for Saudi Arabia to be sole hosts in 2034.

Saudi Arabia will also host football's 2027 Asian Cup, the 2029 Asian Winter Games and the 2034 Asian Games.

President Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim al-Khalifa, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Sports and Youth Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Faisal al-Saud and President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation Yasser Al Misehal. Picture: Getty

Saudi Arabia confirmed their interest in hosting on the same day the 2030 agreement was made public, with FIFA limiting further expressions of interest to nations from the Asian and Oceania confederations and setting a deadline of less than a month to declare that interest.

Australia, considered the only realistic challenger to Saudi Arabia, confirmed on October 31 last year it would not be bidding.

Saudi Arabia is seen as a key political and strategic ally for Great Britain, a point highlighted by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer holding a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman in Riyadh earlier this week.

Labour MP Andy Slaughter branded the decision "complete sports washing."

He told PA: "Saudi Arabia has a very poor human rights record particularly in relation to its excessive use of capital punishment.

"It would be wrong for a country with such a poor record on human rights to be rewarded by allowing it to host a major world event.

He added: "It is something which should not be accepted by the international community simply because the country has an unlimited amount of money to spend in investment."

This is a breaking story, more follows...