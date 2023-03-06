Ukrainian girl, 14, dies after being found unconscious on a Devon beach

Dawlish beach in Devon. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A 14-year-old Ukrainian girl has died after being found unconscious on a beach in Devon.

Police were called to reports of the missing girl on Saturday evening, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

Localised searches with the support of a helicopter and coastguard located an unconscious person on a beach in the town.

The girl was airlifted to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital where she later died.

Formal identification has since taken place and next of kin have been informed, the force added.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Detective Inspector Becky Davies said: "We were called on the evening of Saturday 4 March with reports of a 14-year-old girl missing from the Dawlish area."

She went on to say: “The deceased girl was a Ukrainian national who was living in the Dawlish area; contact has been made with the Ukrainian Embassy and The Home Office are also aware of this incident.

“This death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries continue as to the circumstances surrounding this death. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the teenage girl at this tragic time.”

The Home Office and Ukrainian Embassy have been approached for comment.

Anyone with any information or who may have CCTV / doorbell footage that can assist officers with the investigation has been urged to contact 101@dc.police.uk quoting case reference 50230052081.