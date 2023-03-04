Putin's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov ridiculed by crowd after telling event 'Ukraine launched war against Russia'

4 March 2023, 10:51 | Updated: 4 March 2023, 10:56

Sergei Lavrov alsely suggest that the war in Ukraine was launched against Russia
Sergei Lavrov alsely suggest that the war in Ukraine was launched against Russia. Picture: Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov provoked scores of laughter after claiming his country is the victim in the war with Ukraine.

Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue 2023 series in New Dehli, India, Lavrov falsely claimed the war in Ukraine was "launched against us".

It is a claim that has been repeated by a series of Russian officials, but Lavrov seemed stunned when his propaganda claims were met with laughter.

"The war, which we are trying to stop, which was launched against us using Ukrainian people, of course, influenced the policy of Russia, including energy policy," he said.

"And the blunt way to describe what changed: we would not anymore rely on any partners in the West. We would not allow them to blow the pipelines again," Lavrov added.

One person at the conference shouted: "Come on!" - as several more laughed at his claims.

Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov
Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov. Picture: Getty

Read More: 'False flag' fears as Putin claims Ukrainian 'terrorists' fired at civilians and 'took hostages in Russian villages'

Read more: Russian ambassador taps his microphone repeatedly to interrupt minute's silence for Ukraine on first anniversary of war

Though he was met with a score of laughter over his claims on the Ukraine war, the audience in India did appear to support Lavrov's stance on American interventionism.

When asked about the West's "double standard" on intervening in sovereign countries, Lavrov said: "Have you been interested in these years [in] what is going on in Iraq, what is going on in Afghanistan?"

The Ukraine war passed its first anniversary in February
The Ukraine war passed its first anniversary in February. Picture: Getty
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Picture: Getty

"[You] believe that the United States has the right to declare a threat to its national interest, any place on earth, like they did in Yugoslavia, in Iraq, in Libya, in Syria... and you don't ask them any questions?"

India has so far insisted it is remaining neutral in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, though the Indian government under Narendra Modi has said it does not support sanctions against Putin's country.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Boris Johnson will give evidence to the Privileges Committee on March 20

Boris Johnson could face by-election after top MPs say Covid rule breaches would have been 'obvious' to former PM

Ashes arrive

Thai cave boy’s ashes arrive home from UK for final farewell

Indonesia Fuel Depot Fire

At least 16 dead after Indonesia fuel depot fire

Exclusive
Labour Party chairwoman Anneliese Dodds has defended Sue Gray's appointment

'Great integrity': Labour defends appointment of ‘highly respected’ partygate investigator Sue Gray amid backlash

Kaja Kallas

Ukraine ally Kallas fights for re-election in Estonia vote

Wang Chao

Chinese defence spending boost to meet ‘complex security challenges’

Prince Andrew has reportedly been offered Harry and Meghan's Frogmore cottage

Prince Andrew 'demands top role managing Royal estates including Balmoral' - but King tells him 'no chance'

Tom Sizemore dies aged 61

Saving Private Ryan actor Tom Sizemore dies in sleep weeks after brain aneurysm

Hong Kong Activist Verdict

Hong Kong activists convicted over failure to comply with security law

Obit Tom Sizemore

Actor Tom Sizemore dies after career tarnished by scandals

Celebrity astrologer Russell Grant has admitted he was 'in denial' after being diagnosed with a brain tumour as he praised his "lovely" and "reassuring" neurosurgeon who encouraged him to get the operation he needed.

Astrologer Russell Grant admits he was 'in denial' over brain tumour as he praises 'lovely' and 'reassuring' neurosurgeon
Abortion Pill Pharmacies Explainer

Pharmacy chain will not sell abortion pills in 20 US states

Gina Coladangelo and Matt Hancock

Matt Hancock's 41-hour fight to save his career: Former health secretary asked 'how bad are the pics?' after affair leak

Reclaiming Bison

US enlists indigenous tribes in bid to conserve bison herds

Biden US Germany

Skin lesion removed from Joe Biden’s chest was cancerous, doctor says

Russia Ukraine War One Year Anniversary

Zelensky tells legal officials that Russia must face court for war crimes

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lifeboats have been despatched to a passenger ferry in the English Channel after a blaze broke out on board.

Lifeboats scrambled to passenger ferry in Channel after blaze breaks out onboard

Lewis and Pritchard glued themselves to the street

Insulate Britain eco-activists jailed for talking about climate crisis in trial, defying judge's orders
Joe Biden has been treated for cancer

US President Joe Biden had cancerous lesion removed last month, White House says

A sold-out baby sensory show featuring drag and burlesque performers has been cancelled following a backlash from parents.

'Baby drag act' cancels sold-out show blaming 'trolling and unfair media coverage' following furious online backlash
Russia Ukraine War

US to supply Ukraine with armoured vehicles that can launch bridges

Indonesia Fuel Depot Fire

17 dead and dozens injured after fire at fuel depot in Indonesian capital

The student lightly scuffed the Quran

Police 'give words of advice' to boy who sent death threats to autistic student who lightly scuffed Quran at school
Murdaugh Killings

US lawyer Murdaugh sentenced to life without parole for killing wife and son

Strikes by thousands of ambulance workers have been suspended after GMB and other unions agreed to further talks with the Government.

Two unions suspend ambulance worker walkouts after ministers agree to pay talks - but another still set to go ahead
Police released CCTV of all three

Robbers break woman's leg in horrific attack as they steal her handbag in South London robbery

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Jill Rutter on Sue Gray appointment.

Ex-civil servant condemns claims Sue Gray had 'political plot' after her appointment as Labour chief of staff
Patsy Stevenson writes for LBC

Without tougher Met reforms women cannot trust the police and cannot feel safe in London writes Patsy Stevenson
James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules anger over Sue Gray appointment as he lists Tory transgressions

Partially blind caller on Auriol Grey

Caller stresses danger of cyclists to disabled people after ‘disgusting’ sentence given to partially-blind woman
Nick Ferrari outraged by listener who blames conservatives for Abedi bombings

Furious Nick Ferrari forces caller to apologise after blaming Manchester Arena attack on the Tories
Andrew Marr asks who has the appetite to reopen the Brexit fight

Who is ready to reopen the Brexit fight, asks Andrew Marr - as Boris Johnson draws battle lines
Father 'sick to stomach' after parents are jailed over disabled daughter's death in maggot-infested bed

Father 'sick to stomach' after parents are jailed over disabled daughter's death in maggot-infested bed
'Parents...we're lost': Father deeply concerned by school's sex education after teacher wrote 'c*nt' on board

'Parents...we're lost': Father deeply concerned by school's sex education after teacher wrote 'c*nt' on board
Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick likens renting to ‘The Hunger Games’ as landlords face investigation

Shelagh Fogarty hears from Covid intensive care worker

Intensive care doctor reveals horrors of working during Covid, after leaked Matt Hancock texts

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit