'False flag' fears as Putin claims Ukrainian 'terrorists' fired at civilians and 'took hostages in Russian villages'

2 March 2023, 12:37 | Updated: 2 March 2023, 12:47

Moscow has claimed that there was a Ukrainian attack within Russia
Moscow has claimed that there was a Ukrainian attack within Russia. Picture: Alamy/Getty/Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

Fears are growing over Russian 'false flag' operations after the Vladimir Putin claimed a Ukrainian 'sabotage group' had taken people hostage in Bryansk.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The group entered the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, and took hostages in a shop in the village of Lubechanye, Russian state media said on Thursday.

"A group of Ukrainian saboteurs infiltrated two villages, taking local residents hostage in one of them. Soldiers from Rosgvardia clashed with the militants," TASS said, quoting an unnamed source in Russia's security services.

Putin called the incident a "terrorist act", adding that "fire was directed at civilians' in the region".

Bryansk regional governor Alexander Bogomaz said the group had shot and killed one person after crossing into Russia, with a ten-year-old child also left wounded.

Bogomaz also said Ukrainian armed forces had launched a drone attack and fired artillery shells at other areas near the border.

Read more: Russia closes airspace after an ‘unknown’ object spotted floating over St Petersburg

Read more: Russian ambassador taps his microphone repeatedly to interrupt minute's silence for Ukraine on first anniversary of war

The village allegedly targeted by Ukraine
The village allegedly targeted by Ukraine. Picture: Google Maps

Ukraine hit back at the claims saying the Bryansk "sabotage" reports were just "a classic deliberate provocation".

Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior adviser to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said on Twitter that the Russian Federation "wants to scare its people to justify the attack on another country".

Ukrainian colonel Anatoly Shtefan echoed Mr Podolyak's remarks, accusing the Russians of a provocation.

"The Russian mass media are once again trying to discredit the Armed Forces of Ukraine and accuse them of provocations on the territory of the aggressor state," he saif.

"But they do not take into account the fact that soldiers of the Defence Forces of Ukraine have never resorted to provocations, are not resorting to them now - and will not resort to provocations."

Kremlin spokesman Dimitry Peskov
Kremlin spokesman Dimitry Peskov. Picture: Alamy

There have been previous warnings of a suspected 'false flag' attack in a bid from Russia to justify further escalations in the war.

Kremlin spokesman Dimitry Peskov called the reported events a "terrorist attack", confirming that Putin's top officials were receiving regular updates from security agencies and Russia's defence minister on the situation.

He shut down claims that Putin was set to chair an emergency meeting in response to the incident, with him instead to hold a meeting of the council when it convenes as usual on Friday.

It comes after the Institute for the Study of War said less than two days ago that Moscow was increasing its promotion of false flag information operations.

The US-based think tank said an escalation in misleading reports was likely to be an attempt to slow down incoming Western tank support.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Saffie-Rose Roussos's father said MI5 had 'blood on their hands'

Security services 'missed a significant chance to stop the Manchester Arena bombing', inquiry finds

Saffie-Rose Roussos's father said MI5 had 'blood on their hands'

'Blood on their hands': father of youngest Manchester Arena victim slams MI5 for letting terrorist 'slip through the cracks'
Andrew is said to be resisting a move to Frogmore Cottage

Prince Andrew 'does not want' to downsize to Frogmore Cottage after King throws out Harry and Meghan

Russia Putin

Russia’s false claims of cross-border attacks ‘classic provocation’ – Ukraine

Denmark Little Mermaid Vandalism

Vandals paint Copenhagen’s Little Mermaid statue in colours of Russian flag

India G20

G20 meeting ends without consensus on Ukraine war

India G20

US secretary of state and Russian foreign minister hold 10-minute chat at G20

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are likely to be invited to King Charles's Coronation

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend King Charles's Coronation?

Rolf Harris faces a fresh accusation

Rolf Harris sued by woman 'claiming he sexually assaulted her when she was 10 at holiday camp'

Breaking
It comes days after Rishi Sunak announced a new deal with the EU - the Windsor Framework

Rishi Sunak's Brexit deal 'does not represent UK taking back control', Boris Johnson says

Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon dodged police for 54 days

Fears Constance Marten and partner's baby 'could have been dead for two weeks'

King Charles waving alongside a picture of him with his medals

Will there be a King Charles coronation medal?

CCTV footage played in court captured the incident when Auriol Grey (L) shouted at cyclist Celia Ward (centre)

Pedestrian who raised her hand to a cyclist on the pavement before she was killed by a car jailed for three years

Jeremy Vine has collided with another cyclist

Jeremy Vine involved in his 'first collision of the year' - and it was caused by fellow cyclist

Frogmore cottage is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK hom

Inside Frogmore Cottage: The house at the centre of royal scandal

George Pattison killed himself with a shotgun, an inquest heard

Epsom College headteacher's daughter shot in the head after pair 'killed by husband'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Aldi is set to open 30 new locations

Aldi reveals 30 new locations where it wants to open stores - is there one near you?

Greece Train Collision

Greek rail workers strike in protest at working conditions after deadly crash

WH Smith hit by cyber attack

WH Smith hit by cyber attack with hackers accessing data on current and former staff

Israel Politics

Netanyahu denounces ‘anarchists’ after protest outside wife’s hair salon

Secretary of State for the Home Department Suella Braverman

Political correctness has created 'blind spot' for Islamic terrorism to flourish, warns Suella Braverman
APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

Russian missile hits apartment building in south-eastern Ukraine

Yemen

Royal Navy seizes anti-tank missiles from small boat off Iran

The eviction has sparked a civil war between the royals

Harry and Meghan's eviction from Frogmore Cottage sparks war between royal 'workers and shirkers'
Thousands of messages have been leaked revealing the government's Covid policy during the pandemic

'A massive betrayal and breach of trust': Matt Hancock apologises to colleagues over private messages leak
SpaceX Crew Launch

SpaceX launches astronauts from US, UAE and Russia to space station

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Parents...we're lost': Father deeply concerned by school's sex education after teacher wrote 'c*nt' on board

'Parents...we're lost': Father deeply concerned by school's sex education after teacher wrote 'c*nt' on board
Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick likens renting to ‘The Hunger Games’ as landlords face investigation

Shelagh Fogarty hears from Covid intensive care worker

Intensive care doctor reveals horrors of working during Covid, after leaked Matt Hancock texts
James O'Brien rebukes Steve Baker and Sarah Vine for seeking sympathy after Brexit

James O'Brien rebukes the Brexiteers now looking for 'compassion' and 'sympathy'

Nick Ferrari on benefit cuts for school truancy

'Cut the cash!': Nick Ferrari backs proposal to scrap benefits for parents of truanting children
Nick and EU flags

'Nothing about Brexit is normal or fair': James O'Brien brands vote leave advocates as 'liars'
Nick Ferrari slams police involvement in school Quran incident

Nick Ferrari slams West Yorkshire police over Quran School incident

Rachel Hamilton on SNP and Isla Bryson

Conservative MSP Rachael Hamilton says SNP is 'completely out of touch'

Tom Swarbrick

Caller claims it's 'ridiculous' his neighbour Jeremy Clarkson has been denied planning permission
Andrew Marr asked if Rishi Sunak would take the Tories into the centre ground

Marr: If Sunak is moving the Tories to the centre ground, that's going to put the willies up right-wing Conservatives

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit