Russia closes airspace after an ‘unknown’ object spotted floating over St Petersburg

All flights were halted over St Petersburg. Picture: @flightradar24

By Asher McShane

Russia has shut down flights over St Petersburg after an unidentified ‘intrusion’ into the city’s airspace.

Russia deployed military aircraft to search the skies over Pulkovo Airport.

No civilian aircraft are allowed to fly over the city and its airport, and flight tracker websites showed empty skies over the city.

“Pulkovo Airport temporarily does not accept or send aircraft,” the city government said in a statement.

Read more: Hunt for missing aristocrat's baby after couple on the run for 54 days arrested in Brighton

There were “multiple reports” of an “unidentified object” over the airport.

Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko posted on Twitter: “Pulkovo airport in St Petersburg stopped accepting aircraft temporarily - local government Telegram.

“Earlier, fighter jets raised there due to unknown object in the air, "Carpet" plan activated (for when such objects appear).”

The airspace has been closed until 1pm local time.