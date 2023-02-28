Missing aristocrat Constance Marten and her partner located in Brighton after 54 days - but hunt for baby continues

28 February 2023, 05:34

Mark Gordon and Constance Marten
Mark Gordon and Constance Marten. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Emma Soteriou

Missing aristocrat Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon have been found and arrested in Brighton after 54 days - but the hunt for their baby continues.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

An urgent search operation is underway to find the couple's baby, which has not had any medical attention since birth in early January, Metropolitan Police said.

The pair were located by officers from Sussex Police in Stanmer Villas, Brighton on Monday night after a member of the public reported seeing them shortly before 9.30pm.

Ms Marten, 35, and Mr Gordon, 48, have been travelling around the UK by taxi since their car was found burning on the M61 in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on January 5.

Read more: New appeal for missing aristocrat and baby as police say they have 'genuine concern' for Constance Marten

Read more: Constance Marten: New pictures of missing couple and baby as Met offer £10k reward for information

Authorities previously believed the couple had been sleeping rough in a blue tent, and had avoided being traced by the police by moving around frequently and keeping their faces covered in CCTV images.

The couple travelled from Bolton to Liverpool, then to Harwich in Essex, then to east London and then to Newhaven in Sussex, where they were seen near the ferry port on January 8.

Ms Marten, who is from a wealthy aristocratic family, was a promising drama student when she first met Mr Gordon in 2016.

Since then the couple have led an isolated life, and in September, when Ms Marten was well into her pregnancy, began moving around rental flats.

Gordon served 20 years in prison in the US for rape and battery committed when he was 14.

It is unknown if their baby was full-term or has any health issues.

Anyone with information that could assist the search is asked to call 999.

