Breaking News

Husband of Epsom College head Emma Pattison who killed her and their young daughter 'took his own life with shotgun'

28 February 2023, 15:41 | Updated: 28 February 2023, 16:08

George Pattison killed himself with a shotgun, an inquest heard
George Pattison killed himself with a shotgun, an inquest heard. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Will Taylor

The husband of Epsom College head Emma Pattison, who killed her and their young daughter, took his own life with a shotgun, an inquest has heard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

George Pattison died of a "shotgun wound to the head", the inquest opening into his death heard at Surrey Coroner's Court.

The 39-year-old is suspected of having murdered his 45-year-old wife and Lettie, seven, before killing himself on February 5 at their home on the grounds of the private school.

Mrs Pattison had just made a distressed call to her sister.

An inquest into Mr Pattison’s death opened on Tuesday.

It heard that Dr Ashley Fegan-Earle, who carried out the post-mortem, found his cause of death to be a "shotgun wound to the head".

"I would like to offer my deepest sympathies to George's wider family at this difficult time," coroner Simon Wickens said as he opened the hearing.

Read more: New Epsom College headteacher vows to honour predecessor Emma Pattison after mum and daughter found dead

George Pattison is thought to have killed his wife, Emma, and daughter, Lettie
George Pattison is thought to have killed his wife, Emma, and daughter, Lettie. Picture: Social media

At the time of the deaths, police said they had found a firearm legally registered to Mr Pattison.

It was previously reported he called the police on Mrs Pattison over an altercation but the case was dropped when he refused to continue helping police, dismissing the encounter as trivial.

The tragedy devastated relatives and the school's community.

Read more: 'Comforted they remain together': Family pay tribute to 'inseparable' Epsom College head and daughter found dead

"To see the esteem in which Emma is held by all who knew her is an enormous comfort," Mrs Pattison's family said.

"She was everything one could hope for in a daughter, sister, mother, wife, friend, teacher and so much more. We are an extremely close family and family was at the centre of Emma and Lettie's universe.

"The Epsom College community had become part of that universe for them both.

The shooting happened at the family's home near Epsom College
The shooting happened at the family's home near Epsom College. Picture: Alamy

"Seven-year-old Lettie was Emma's pride and joy: an adorable, vibrant little girl with a compelling curiosity, a heart-melting smile and an intellect beyond her years.

"The two of them were inseparable and we take comfort in that they will remain so.

"Emma had a warm, welcoming smile and sparkling, blue eyes, full of optimism. Over the last 11 days we've noticed the sky has been bright blue, with at times a warm glow of pink."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The sun sets behind the dome of St Peter’s Basilica in Rome

Asteroid named after pope behind Gregorian calendar reform

A demonstrator holds two Nigerian flags as he and others accusing the election commission of irregularities and disenfranchising voters make a protest in Abuja, Nigeria

Tensions rise in Nigeria as opposition demands new vote

School protests captured on TikTok

More protests erupt at British schools as pupils riot amid claims boys are photographing girls in unisex toilets

Tom Sizemore

Saving Private Ryan actor Tom Sizemore’s family ‘deciding end of life matters’

It comes after Sainsbury's announced it was closing up to 50 high street branches this year

Sainsbury's plans to close two Argos depots in move that will impact 1,400 jobs

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were missing for nearly two months

How the 54-day hunt for missing aristocrat Constance Marten and her sex offender partner unfolded

Russia Ukraine War Northeast Front

Putin orders tighter control of Ukraine border after drone attacks

Finland NATO

Nato membership for Sweden and Finland is ‘top priority’, says Stoltenberg

Migration Italy

‘Smugglers’ identified as death toll from Italian migrant boat tragedy rises

Linda Kasabian's cause of death was not listed on her death certificate

Manson family member Linda Kasabian who helped send cult leader Charles to prison dies aged 73

Brazil Amazon Crime

UK journalist’s widow joins Brazilian minister in supporting indigenous people

The pilot made a 360 turn to show off the Northern Lights to passengers

Incredible photos as pilot makes 360 turn to show lucky passengers the Northern Lights at 37,000ft

Pakistan Politics

Pakistan court issues arrest warrant for ex-PM Imran Khan

People shared footage of the rare heavy snowfall on Mallorca

Red alert issued as Mallorca hit by 20 inches of snow as Storm Juliette reaches Balearic Islands

Constance Marten's father says he is "immensely relieved" she has been found

'I love her dearly': Father of Constance Marten 'immensely relieved' she's been found but fears grow for missing baby

Children were left 'traumatised' from their sex ed lessons

School suspends sex education as independent review launched after drag queen 'told 11-year-olds there are 73 genders'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Meghan Markle has appeared in a video promoting a coffee brand she invested in

Meghan Markle appears for first time since Harry released Spare as she promotes vegan coffee brand
NATO's Secretary General said he believes Ukraine will join NATO and the European Union in the future

Ukraine will join NATO in the 'long-term', alliance's secretary general confirms

China Tibetan New Year

China ‘open and transparent’ in search for origins of Covid-19 pandemic

Woman in supermarket as food inflation hits record high

Annual grocery bills rise £811 as food inflation soars to record 17.1 per cent

The actor suffered a brain aneurysm at his LA home

Actor Tom Sizemore’s family told 'no further hope' remains as doctors recommend end-of-life decision after aneurysm
Hong Kong Mask Mandate

Hong Kong to lift mask-wearing rule as Covid restrictions end

Rishi Sunak has urged the DUP to resume power-sharing

Downing Street says no changes to Brexit deal as Rishi Sunak urges DUP to end boycott of Stormont power sharing
China US TikTok Ban

China accuses US of ‘abusing state power’ with TikTok bans

Isla Bryson was convicted of raping two women last month

Transgender rapist Isla Bryson jailed for eight years for attacking two women while a man

Jimmy Savile (l) and Steve Coogan playing Savile (r)

Big money Jimmy Savile tv drama halted amid fears of a backlash by victims

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

SHELAGH AND ANNELIESE DODDS

Menopausal women could be offered paid leave, under Labour plans to tackle ‘worrying’ workplace drop-out rates
Shelagh Fogarty

Overjoyed caller pokes fun at Rishi Sunak for ‘admitting that it’s better to be in the EU’

Rishi Sunak NI EU

James O'Brien astonished at 'pro-Brexit PM' insinuating NI is 'privileged' because of ties to single market
boss to run

'Westminster needs people who know what it's like to pay wages': Iceland boss to run for Tory MP
James O'Brien and Rishi Sunak

James O'Brien calls Rishi Sunak 'remarkable' after Brexit deal announcement

Tom Swarbrick caller reacts to NI protocol

'Five years wasted': Caller furious after Rishi Sunak announces Brexit deal

The Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Foreign Secretary denies government is politicising the King after criticism over meeting with EU boss
Andrew Marr said today is a big day for the UK - and Mr Sunak's time as prime minister

Andrew Marr: This Brexit deal is a big moment for the UK - and Rishi Sunak's premiership

Paloma Faith

Paloma Faith says the Ukrainian mothers facing 'crisis' inspired her to visit refugees in Poland
Nick Ferrari and the NI Protocol

Nick Ferrari says 'radically incompetent' MP's shouldn't be let near a new Brexit deal

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit