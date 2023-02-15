Tom Swarbrick 4pm - 7pm
Breaking News
Family pay tribute to Epsom College headteacher and daughter found dead earlier this month
15 February 2023, 17:51 | Updated: 15 February 2023, 18:02
The family of head teacher of Epsom College and daughter have paid tribute to the pair after they were found dead earlier this month.
Emma Pattison, 45, was discovered lifeless along with Lettie, 7, and husband George on February 5.
George Pattison is believed to have shot his wife and daughter before killing himself.