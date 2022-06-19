Wakefield by-election | Full list of candidates

Full list of Wakefield by-election candidates. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By James Bickerton

You can find the full list of candidates for the Wakefield by-election here.

Voters in Wakefield go to the polls on June 23, after former Conservative MP Imran Ahmad Khan resigned after being convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.

The list of candidates is as follows: