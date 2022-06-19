Rachel Johnson 7pm - 10pm
Wakefield by-election | Full list of candidates
19 June 2022, 17:46 | Updated: 19 June 2022, 17:58
You can find the full list of candidates for the Wakefield by-election here.
Voters in Wakefield go to the polls on June 23, after former Conservative MP Imran Ahmad Khan resigned after being convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.
The list of candidates is as follows:
- Nadeem Ahmed, Conservative Party
- Akef Akbar, Independent
- Paul Bickerdike, Christian Peoples Alliance
- Mick Dodgson, Freedom Alliance. Real People. Real Alternative
- Sir Archibald Stanton Earl 'Eaton, The Official Monster Raving Loony Party
- Jayda Fransen, Independent
- Jordan James Gaskell, UK Independence Party
- David John Rowntree Herdson, Yorkshire Party
- Therese Hirst, English Democrats
- Christopher Richard Jones, Northern Independence Party
- Simon Robert Lightwood, Labour Party
- Jamie Luke Needle, Liberal Democrats
- Ashley Theo Blue Routh, Green Party
- Ashlea Simon, Britain First
- Chris Walsh, Reform UK