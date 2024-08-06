37°C heatwave from France to bring blistering heat to Britain with exact date revealed

A heatwave from France will bring blistering heat to some parts of Britain. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

UK weather forecasts suggest a warm weekend is on the horizon, with WXCharts showing that hot air may move in from Northern France on August 11, where temperatures are predicted to reach a scorching 37°C.

Following a period of cooler weather, the southeast, Midlands, and even some northern areas might experience a return to hotter temperatures, according to the weather maps.

One weather expert has suggested that this summer burst might persist for a couple of days, possibly extending into a third day.

The latest forecasts from WXCharts indicate a temperature surge around mid-August, starting this coming weekend.However, Scotland and Northern Ireland may not be as fortunate, with temperatures expected to remain around a brisk 15°C for the most part.