William and Kate release official Christmas card showing them walking hand-in-hand with their three smiling children

William and Kate shared their Christmas card on Tuesday. Picture: Matt Porteous

By Kit Heren

Prince William and Kate Middleton have released their official Christmas card, which shows the royal couple walking hand-in-hand with their three children on a sunny day.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The five royals can be seen strolling along a path with the Prince of Wales holding the hand of eldest son George at one end, while at the other Kate holds Louis' hand, with Charlotte in the middle holding hands with her brothers.

The royal children are all wearing short-sleeved tops and shorts, while William and Kate are also casually dressed.

The new snap is released after the prince and princess of Wales came back to the UK from Boston, where they held the second edition of their Earthshot prize to fund new environmental technologies.

The latest Christmas card photo was taken by photographer Matt Porteous, who has worked with the royal couple several times, most recently in 2020.

William and Kate shared their Christmas card on Tuesday. Picture: Matt Porteous

Mr Porteous is also a wedding photographer and was reportedly commissioned to photograph singer Ellie Goulding's 2019 wedding to Caspar Jopling.

Christmas images used to decorate official festive cards are regularly released by senior members of the royal family with the cards sent to friends, family and colleagues.

William and Kate at their Earthshot prize earlier this month. Picture: Getty

The King and Queen Consort released their Christmas card image at the weekend.

The photograph of the couple was taken by photographer Sam Hussein during the Scottish Highland Braemar Games in September, a few days before the Queen died.