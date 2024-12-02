'Racist' woman kicked off United Airlines shuttle bus after launching tirade towards father and his children

A woman was filmed launching a tirade towards a passenger on an airport shuttle bus. Picture: Instagram

By Asher McShane

A US woman was filmed launching a racist tirade at a man and his family on an airport shuttle bus.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Photographer Pervez Taufiq recorded the woman’s abuse on a United Airlines shuttle in Los Angeles last week.

It isn’t clear what if anything prompted the tirade, but Mr Taufiq said the woman started making racist comments towards his son during their flight.

She then told his children to ‘shut up’ while they were on the shuttle.

In a video posted on Instagram the woman says: “Your family is from India, you have no respect for the rules, you think you can push everyone... that's what you think you are. You guys are f*****g crazy,” she said.

He then responds: “Indian people are crazy? You told me to have some more curry, right?”

Read more: Notting Hill Carnival 'hell' slammed by police officers as 90% say they feel unsafe working at event

Read more: Factory owner arrested in breakthrough in Laos mass methanol poisoning that left six backpackers dead

“I’m going to record your f******g tandoori a**... your tandoori stinky a**,' the woman replies.

When he asked security to intervene, she says: “She doesn't care that I'm a racist, you're racist towards me. I'm American.”

“So are we,” he replied.

“You're not American, not originally no, you're from f*****g India.”

“I was born in America,” Mr Taufiq said.

“No you weren't, that's not on your passport,” she replied. Mr Taufiq said, “Yeah, you want to see my passport? Is that going to make you happy?”

Another passenger said, “She is out of line, she's drunk and we need her off the bus.”

“She's been on the bus cussing and screaming, she started calling racist slurs at this nice family. They didn't do anything, she doesn't need to be on this bus.”

He said on Instagram: “My blood is boiling right now, I honestly can't even believe this. We were just in this altercation with this lady who was giving us a really hard time,' he said.

“[She was] telling my kids to shut up and I lost it and said you don't have a right to talk to my kids like that.”