Charging your family for Christmas dinner? Don’t be a Grinch!

13 December 2024, 08:08

Charging your family for Christmas dinner? Don’t be a Grinch!
Charging your family for Christmas dinner? Don’t be a Grinch! Picture: Alamy
Johnny Jenkins

By Johnny Jenkins

Making your family pay for Christmas dinner is strange - it’s hardly in the Christmas spirit.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Christmas is a time for goodwill and cheer, but charging your loved ones for a turkey roast screams ‘Grinch.’

I was shocked to learn that over a quarter of Brits would ask guests to contribute to the cost of the festive meal.

Nationally, the average charge is £17 per head, climbing to £19.80 in London and a whopping £27 in Scotland.

It’s hard to believe a roast costs that much to make. Some must be turning Christmas into a money-making scheme!

Take Cardiff grandmother Caroline Duddridge, who made headlines last year by charging adults £15 and kids £2.50 for her festive roast.

Caroline defended the fees, citing the “horrifying” cost of food shopping, and enforced a strict payment deadline of 1st December.

Treating your family like customers feels so cold and transactional, especially at Christmas!

But it gets worse…mum-of-four Carla Bellucci plans to charge her family an eye-watering £200 per person this year.

The internet personality says the fee covers fancy champagne and a private chef. This is just getting ridiculous now. What ever happened to Aunt Bessies and a bit of Bisto?

Yes, the cost-of-living crisis is real and many are feeling the pinch, but hosting shouldn’t mean handing out invoices.

If a big turkey roast is unaffordable, there are plenty of ways to trim the costs without putting a price tag on family time.

Cheaper meat options or cutting back on gifts are perfectly reasonable compromises that don’t drain the festive cheer.

A NatWest survey highlighted this trend, with the bank oddly praising families for “finding clever ways to keep Christmas affordable.”

“Brilliant”, says NatWest. Hardly! There’s nothing brilliant about people acting like Scrooge with their own family.

This growing habit of charging relatives to celebrate together feels wrong.

Let’s ditch the invoices and rediscover the Christmas spirit!

________________

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Massive cuts to the Met have been announced

Police funding cuts are just the tip of the iceberg – women are being failed across the board

13 hours ago

Labour has pledged to build hundreds of thousands of homes

Labour's new housing plan is nothing short of an all-out attack on the Green Belt

14 hours ago

Give us a (lunch) break: Kemi Badenoch is missing out on Britain's greatest culinary invention.

Give us a (lunch) break: Kemi Badenoch is missing out on Britain's greatest culinary invention

17 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

It is the second fine Royal Mail has been issued in 13 months.

Royal Mail fined £10.5m for late deliveries in second sanction in just over a year

Young woman asleep in bed.

New app-controlled nerve stimulator offers hope to millions with sleep apnoea across UK

Feargal visits the River Brent

Feargal Sharkey vows to donate £1k to charity if Thames Water boss agrees to drink glass of water from River Brent

Empty bank junction during the third nationwide lockdown with the Bank of England and City skyscrapers in London, England United Kingdom UK

UK economy shrank for second month in a row in October, new official figures from ONS show

Britain's FBI ‘opens talks with China’ over small boats Channel crossings

Britain's FBI ‘opens talks with China’ over small boats Channel crossings

The 'City Flyer' ride collapsed at a Christmas market in Birmingham "failed"

The nightmare before Christmas: Two taken to hospital after fairground ride 'dropped to ground' as 13 treated at scene

Latest News

See more Latest News

H

Harshita Brella told her mother her husband 'was going to kill her', family say - as murder suspect still at large
England, London, View Of Buckingham Palace

Palace investigating following reports member of Buckingham Palace staff arrested after Christmas party
The Met Office has issued an update on the chances of a white Christmas

Met Office issues update on white Christmas after 'Arctic blast' forecast

Sara Sharif's broken and battered body was discovered at her family home.

Children's services 'ignored warnings' before Sara Sharif's death as PM says questions must be answered
Prince Andrew

'Chinese spy' with close links to Prince Andrew banned from UK amid national security fears
Traditional turkey Christmas dinner

Jingle bills: One in four Britons 'comfortable' asking Christmas Day guests to contribute to cost of festive meal
The ride collapsed while in operation.

Horror as Christmas fairground ride 'collapses' with several injured

Max George has been rushed to hospital

The Wanted star, 36, rushed to hospital with 'heart issues' as singer shares worrying health update
Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/12 | Watch again

NATO has warned 'prepare for war'

'We are not ready for what's to come': NATO chief calls for shift to ‘wartime mindset’ over Russia threats