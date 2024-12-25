Elvis was right: A newborn baby's cry reminds us what matters most this Christmas

Elvis was right: A newborn baby's cry reminds us what matters most this Christmas. Picture: Getty

By Bishop Stephen Lowe

Elvis sang 'Every time I hear a new born baby cry...then I know why I believe.'

I grow weary of robins, Santas, white Christmases (which are so rare), reindeer and dead turkeys.

Christmas is actually about a newborn baby crying, surrounded by poor and excluded people.

The 3 Kings only arrived later to pay homage to a poor family's newfound joy.

Why were they all there? Because the newborn baby's cry brings hope.

It brings hope to Syrians when a newborn baby cries.

It brings hope to Sudanese, Gazan, and Ukrainian victims of war seeking a better future as their newborn babies cry.

It brings hope because the cry demands that we, as adults, be determined to provide a safe, warm, sheltered environment in which newborn babies can grow and flourish.

This is the gift that each one of us is called to give this Christmas. A Yuletide promise that we seek a better, more equitable and peaceful world where our planet has a hopeful future.

Maybe Elvis should feature at this year's Carol services. At least he makes more sense about the true meaning of Christmas than Jingle Bells!

Stephen Lowe is a retired Bishop living in North Wales.

