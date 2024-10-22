'I'm not good enough': My undiagnosed ADHD made every day at work a battle

By Kim To

Before my diagnosis I worked at an investment management company as a research associate.

It was a high-powered job in the heart of the City of London. I worked incredibly hard to get the job – it took me 11 interviews to secure the role! I earned my place, but I always felt a sense of imposter syndrome. I would ask myself, “how did I end up here, can I really do this?”

More and more I felt like I was struggling. I was intelligent, just like everyone else but for some reason unbeknown to me, I couldn’t keep up with everyone else. The open-plan office meant it was loud and I would easily get distracted by people walking past or up to my desk.

Putting headphones in did help but only for a little while… Seeing people walk past or feeling the vibrations of people walking past me would be distracting. I was trying to work under constant stimulation and many times I felt like I wanted to smash my head on the table. I would hide in the disabled toilet to just get some quiet, sit on the floor and cry or take a quick nap. I was so overwhelmed and started saying to myself “I'm not good enough for this job. I can’t do it.”

My employer communicated to me that I was not at the level that I needed to be, I didn't realise I was underperforming because I was just struggling so much and knew something bigger was going on.

At the same time, I went into hyperfocus – I needed to know what was going on. I found the signs and symptoms of ADHD: impulsivity, the lack of focus, inability to relax and sense of overwhelm. It explained everything.

As women, society makes us feel like we have to act a certain way and for women with ADHD that leads us to mask who we really are. I am not allowed to be energetic or loud because that’s not “ladylike”. Masking made me exhausted at work and feeling burnt out 24/7.

Now I continue to unmask my ADHD and show my true self – my best self – to help others around me see the power in being yourself!

