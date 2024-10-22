'I'm not good enough': My undiagnosed ADHD made every day at work a battle

22 October 2024, 13:09 | Updated: 22 October 2024, 13:41

ADHD and the workplace.
ADHD and the workplace. Picture: Alamy

By Kim To

Before my diagnosis I worked at an investment management company as a research associate.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It was a high-powered job in the heart of the City of London. I worked incredibly hard to get the job – it took me 11 interviews to secure the role! I earned my place, but I always felt a sense of imposter syndrome. I would ask myself, “how did I end up here, can I really do this?”

More and more I felt like I was struggling. I was intelligent, just like everyone else but for some reason unbeknown to me, I couldn’t keep up with everyone else. The open-plan office meant it was loud and I would easily get distracted by people walking past or up to my desk.

Putting headphones in did help but only for a little while… Seeing people walk past or feeling the vibrations of people walking past me would be distracting. I was trying to work under constant stimulation and many times I felt like I wanted to smash my head on the table. I would hide in the disabled toilet to just get some quiet, sit on the floor and cry or take a quick nap. I was so overwhelmed and started saying to myself “I'm not good enough for this job. I can’t do it.”

My employer communicated to me that I was not at the level that I needed to be, I didn't realise I was underperforming because I was just struggling so much and knew something bigger was going on.

At the same time, I went into hyperfocus – I needed to know what was going on. I found the signs and symptoms of ADHD: impulsivity, the lack of focus, inability to relax and sense of overwhelm. It explained everything.

As women, society makes us feel like we have to act a certain way and for women with ADHD that leads us to mask who we really are. I am not allowed to be energetic or loud because that’s not “ladylike”. Masking made me exhausted at work and feeling burnt out 24/7.

Now I continue to unmask my ADHD and show my true self – my best self – to help others around me see the power in being yourself!

________________

Kim is proud to be an ambassador for The Staring Back at Me campaign which is initiated and funded by Takeda. You can find out more about the signs and symptoms of ADHD and resources to support employees at www.staringbackatme.org.uk.

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

That ‘craft’ beer you’re drinking? It might be owned by an international beer giant.

That ‘craft’ beer you’re drinking? It might be owned by an international beer giant

1 hour ago

For a staunch supporter of constitutional monarchy, it has been a great pleasure for me to see the success of King Charles and Queen Camilla’s visit to Australia.

'We're tired of self-interested gesture politics': Protests show why Australia needs our constitutional monarchy

4 hours ago

'Conservative party needs to change': Suella Braverman endorses Robert Jenrick for Tory leader.

'We need to show the Conservatives have changed': Suella Braverman endorses Robert Jenrick for Tory leader

4 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police have launched an urgent hunt after a woman and her four young children were reportedly forced into a van

Police launch hunt after woman and four young children 'forced into van'

Inmate Daniel Dowling-Brooks said "big up Keir Starmer" as he was freed

'Big up Sir Keir Starmer' says inmate freed early under Labour's early release scheme - as he's collected in a Bentley

The woman posted 'Too bad about the phone tho' after she was rescued

Woman stuck upside down between two boulders while trying to retrieve her phone

The moment a gunman thought to be Kaba opens fire in a crowded nightclub

Moment Chris Kaba 'shoots rival in crowded nightclub' just days before gangster was shot dead by police

Elon Musk Holds Town Hall With Pennslyvania Voters

Ads funded by Elon Musk tell voters Kamala Harris is both pro-Israel — and anti-Israel

Chris Kaba.

'You've been trained by Hollywood': Met's 'most controversial marksman' dismisses call for police to 'shoot lower'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Giovanni Pernice is returning to British screens

Axed Strictly star Giovanni Pernice 'wouldn't change' his teaching style after Amanda Abbington allegations
Chris Kaba was 'core member' of one of London's most dangerous gangs who 'gunned down' rival days before death

Chris Kaba was 'core member' of one of London's most dangerous gangs who 'gunned down' rival days before death
Harvey Weinstein has been diagnosed with cancer

Harvey Weinstein 'diagnosed with rare bone marrow and blood cancer'

Heartbreaking M6 crash update as lone survivor, 7, remains in coma with dad 'by his side day and night'

Heartbreaking M6 crash update as lone survivor, 7, remains in coma with dad 'by his side day and night'
Suella Braverman has said a Met marksman should "never" have been charged with the murder of Chris Kaba

'Courageous' Met marksman 'should never have been charged' with murder of Chris Kaba, Suella Braverman says
Police Community Support Officers on patrol in Weston Super Mare, Somerset

Serving police officer charged with slew of child sex offences

Ukrainian T64 battle tank fires on the Russian troops position in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine to get £2.26bn loan from UK to help fight Russian invaders, and won't have to pay it back
Paddington's next on-screen outing releases later this year

Paddington Bear granted UK passport by Home Office

Local government funding in in crisis.

Council cuts hurt the most vulnerable: Rachel Reeves must use budget to stabilise local government
Liam Payne

Liam Payne 'had cocaine in his body at time of death', official says